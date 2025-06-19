Governor Greg Abbott backed former State Senator Kelly Hancock, R - North Richland Hills, to become the state's next comptroller, a statewide office that runs the accounting books for state government. The same day, Hancock was tapped by outgoing Comptroller Glen Hegar to essentially follow him in the post.

Hegar is leaving the comptroller's office and beginning a job as Chancellor of the Texas A&M University System.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“It fits my skillset really well, having started a business from nothing and having built it up to the point that I’m able to do this. So, I’m thrilled about it," said Hancock in an interview with NBC 5.

Thursday, Hancock officially launched his campaign to win a full term in the job in the 2026 statewide election. He joins Railroad Commissioner Christi Craddick and former state senator and gubernatorial candidate Don Huffines as candidates for the state's top financial officer. The primary election is March 3. The general election is in November.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“The new comptroller has the daunting task to implement the largest day-one school choice program in America,” Abbott said in a statement. “From serving as a school board member to voting — repeatedly — to pass school choice, Kelly knows far more about the school choice law than other candidates.”

The comptroller's office will oversee the new "school choice" program, $1 billion in Education Savings Accounts allowing parents to use public school dollars on private and home schools. Lawmakers approved the program in the spring of 2025 after a multi-year political struggle. The school choice voucher program was Governor Abbott's top priority and he wants to have an ally overseeing the program when it rolls out in 2026.

"Education Savings Account is, again, a great fit for the experience that God's allowed me to have throughout the years. And so we just want to make sure that's transparent. We want to make sure that we do it properly and efficiently and effectively," said Hancock.

Responding to the news, Don Huffines, R- Dallas, sent out a text message touting his major endorsement, Sen. Ted Cruz.

“Sen. Cruz knows that as Comptroller, Don Huffines will bring President Trump’s DOGE to Texas by auditing government, improving efficiency, and eliminating fraud," wrote Huffine's campaign.

Craddick also responded in a mass text to supporters.

“We need leaders who don’t flinch when it matters most. That’s why I’m running for Comptroller. Not for a title. Not for a promotion. But to make sure this state is governed with backbone, with integrity, and with results," wrote Craddick.