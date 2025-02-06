US-Mexico Border

Governor Abbott meets with President Trump about border security

Gov. Greg Abbott met with President Trump, requesting federal reimbursement for Texas' border security efforts

By Allie Spillyards

Gov. Greg Abbott was in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, meeting with President Donald Trump to discuss border security.

The meeting served as both an attempt to recoup money the state has spent securing the border and an offer of resources to an administration that has pledged to crack down.

The discussion was held behind closed doors, but Abbott spoke with reporters afterward.

He said he asked the president to reimburse Texas $11 billion.

Abbott said that amount covers the state’s efforts to stop illegal border crossings, including the construction of dozens of miles of border wall and the acquisition of 100 miles of land for future construction.

In exchange, he said the federal government could take over military bases the state built in Del Rio and Eagle Pass, which can each house about 2,000 soldiers, ICE agents, or Border Patrol officers.

Abbott also said he offered 4,000 prison cells across the state to be used as detention facilities.

“There are ways in which there's a there's valuable real estate that can be transferred ownership from the state of Texas to ownership to the United States of America, and that the value of that is close to $6 billion,” Abbott said.

When a reporter asked if the president agreed to the deal, Abbott said Trump would first need to consult with his advisers and Congress.

Abbott said he will return to Washington next week to meet with members of Congress.

