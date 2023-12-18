Gov. Abbott signs new border security bills, immigrant group vows lawsuit

Hundreds of Department of Public Safety troopers along the border and thousands of police officers across the state will soon have the power to arrest, detain, and help deport people they believe crossed into the state against the law.

Governor Abbott signed Senate Bill 4 Monday at an event along the border wall near Brownsville. He also signed a bill putting $1.5 billion more state tax dollars towards border efforts and a bill increasing the penalties for those caught human smuggling or operating a stash house.

But the most controversial item was the new power given to law enforcement. It led to a heated confrontation and all-night debate in the state legislature when Republicans approved it over the outnumbered Democrats. The law takes effect in the Spring.

Under the Constitution, most immigration issues fall under Federal law, with little left to the states. Around a decade ago, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down an Arizona law giving officers the power to enforce immigration law. Gov. Abbott told the crowd Monday he hopes the court expands a dissent made by the late Justice Antonin Scalia and allows the law.

"We think that Texas already has a constitutional to do this but we also welcome a Supreme Court decision that would overturn the precedent set in the Arizona case," said Gov. Abbott.

When the bill was being debated, the authors of the item argued that a critical difference would make this law constitutional. The Arizona law gave locals the power to police immigration status, which was ruled unconstitutional. This law makes it a crime to cross the border physically. Republican leaders hope that distinction makes a difference in the Supreme Court.

Domingo Garcia, President of the League of United Latin American Citizens, told NBC 5 Monday his group was filing a lawsuit to defeat this law like they did the Arizona law.

"It doesn’t solve the problem. You want to solve the problem? Easy. Make it a felony to hire an undocumented immigrant and put (the person who hires) that nanny in Highland Park or that CEO of the Fortune 500 company that has them in construction, or agriculture, or meatpacking, put them in jail," said Garcia.

Abbott made the announcement along a section of the unfinished border wall with Mexico. In the past few years, a historic number of people have traveled to Texas, fleeing poverty, violence, or simply a better life. Many of them have been caught trying to cross the border illegally, but many have also made it into the country.

Abbott's Operation Lone Star has bussed tens of thousands of migrants North to large cities, sparking calls for action on a national level from city leaders in Chicago and New York. Abbott argued Monday that the Biden Administration needs to dedicate more resources to the border.

“The FBI director warned the border poses a threat to national security, and the United Nations declared the border between the United States and Mexico is the deadliest land crossing in the entire world," said Abbott.

President Joe Biden and his team argue the governor is politicizing a humanitarian crisis.

Senate Bill 4 also gives more power to local police. Critics of the law fear it will give license to overzealous police officers to racial profile. Many North Texas police chiefs and department spokespeople did not comment when asked by NBC 5.

Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn spoke with NBC 5's Lone Star Politics earlier this year about the law. He argues that since his deputies are so far from the border, his staff rarely uses this new power.

“This will really only effect the peace officers on the border. They have to see the crossing. They have to see the illegal entry before they make any arrest. I think the impact will actually be zero here actually," said Sheriff Waybourn.

Rep. Victoria Neave Criado, chair of the Mexican American Legislative Caucus, D - Dallas, asked the Biden administration for help stopping the law.

"We urge the U.S. Department of Justice to use every resource at their disposal to stop Governor Abbott in his tracks before SB 4 goes into effect, causing mass arrests and family separations," wrote Rep. Neave Criado in an email.