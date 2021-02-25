Gov. Abbott Plans to Talk Storm and Vaccines With President Biden

During an event in Corpus Christi, Governor Greg Abbott talked about the wide-ranging issues he'll address when he and President Joe Biden meet in Houston on Friday.

“The first thing that we will talk about will be the winter disaster that occurred, what the needs are, and Chief Kidd and I will be there explaining what the challenges are across the entire state. We will express our gratitude for the major disaster declaration already declared, but also explain the need to expand that to additional counties. And then on top of that, we will be visiting one of the vaccine super sites they have located in Houston. So we will also be talking about vaccines, as well as the additional number of vaccines that will be coming to the state of Texas, showing that we will be able to accelerate vaccinations in Texas,” said Governor Abbott.

The effort to get more vaccines out is on the agenda too as the governor rolls out a new program called called save our seniors. He announced that in Corpus Christi. More than 1100 members of the National Guard will help vaccinate and register home-bound seniors.

“Our mission is very simple, and that is to get our seniors vaccinated as quickly as possible,” added Abbott.

Abbott says the state reached the highest week's total of vaccines received, well over a million.

As for when the state will open up vaccines to more Texans, the governor had this to say. Right now it is for those classified in groups 1A and 1B.

“With the amount of the vaccines that we are getting, I would anticipate being very soon, very soon being defined as sometime in March,” said Abbott.

Abbott says an expert vaccine panel makes the decision on who is in the next group.