Gov. Abbott Asks TEA to Investigate Pornography in Schools

Governor Greg Abbott has asked the Texas Education Agency to investigate whether any pornographic material is available to students in schools.

He sent a letter to the agency on Wednesday but did not provide specifics on the pornographic content.

Part of the letter addressed to Commissioner Mike Morath, said, “We have a responsibility to ensure that no Texas child is exposed to pornography or obscene content while in a Texas public school, and your investigation will help accomplish this mission.”

This comes on the heels of Abbott telling the Texas Association of School Boards to figure out the extent to which inappropriate content exists in public schools across the state and to remove it if found. But the association responded saying it does not have the authority over school districts, and the Governor would have to take his requests to other agencies.