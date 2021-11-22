Gohmert Announces Run for Texas Attorney General

U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Tyler) will run for the Republican nomination for Texas Attorney General, he announced Monday night.

Gohmert enters a Republican primary field that includes Land Commissioner George P. Bush, former Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman and state Rep. Matt Krause (R-Fort Worth) all challenging Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Gohmert represents Texas' 1st House district, which runs along part of the Texas-Louisiana border and includes Tyler, Longview, Lufkin and Nacogdoches.

Texas I am officially running to be your next Attorney General and will enforce the rule of law. https://t.co/KRusuw1XsM — Louie Gohmert (@LouieGohmertTX1) November 23, 2021

Candidates running for the Democratic nomination include civil rights attorney Lee Merritt, former Galveston Mayor Joe Jaworski and former ACLU lawyer Rochelle Garza.