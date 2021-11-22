decision 2022

Gohmert Announces Run for Texas Attorney General

U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) speaks at a news conference on the infrastructure bill with fellow members of the House Freedom Caucus, outside the Capitol Building on Aug. 23, 2021 in Washington, DC. The group criticized the bill for being too expensive and for supporting special interests.
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Tyler) will run for the Republican nomination for Texas Attorney General, he announced Monday night.

Gohmert enters a Republican primary field that includes Land Commissioner George P. Bush, former Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman and state Rep. Matt Krause (R-Fort Worth) all challenging Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Gohmert represents Texas' 1st House district, which runs along part of the Texas-Louisiana border and includes Tyler, Longview, Lufkin and Nacogdoches.

Candidates running for the Democratic nomination include civil rights attorney Lee Merritt, former Galveston Mayor Joe Jaworski and former ACLU lawyer Rochelle Garza.

