Fort Worth impeachment manager responds to Paxton's Texas Senate acquittal

Longtime Fort Worth Republican Charlie Geren told NBC 5 he was "disappointed but not surprised"

By Phil Prazan

The Texas Senate voted to acquit Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on bribery and abuse of power accusations brought by the Texas House. The results have spurred controversy and launched a back-and-forth between legislative leaders in Austin.

The leader of the upper chamber and pro-Paxton groups and advocates criticized the House's process was too fast and didn't have witnesses under oath. Impeachment manager Rep. Charlie Geren, (R - Fort Worth), stands by their work.

“We all took an oath to uphold the constitution of both Texas and the United States as well as the laws and I believe all of us that took that oath will work our way through this," Rep. Geren told NBC 5's Lone Star Politics when asked about the days ahead.

Geren says he disagrees with the verdict but acquittal is what the senate decided so "that’s what we’ll live with and we need to go forward from here."

This is Rep. Geren's twelfth term in the Texas House. He told NBC 5 key witnesses were not put on the stand - like Paxton's former mistress, the real estate developer central to the impeachment probe, and the attorney general himself. He believes that made a difference in their case.

"He had the opportunity since May to tell his story. He chose to not do that. He never told his story," Geren said of Paxton.

Geren describes the whistleblowers against Paxton as some of the bravest and most honest people he's worked with. As for the presiding office of the trial, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, Geren believed he did a fair job until a controversial speech at the end.

“His tirade at the end I think was uncalled for," said Geren.

Patrick is one of the loudest voices criticizing the House's process by pointing out many witnesses were not put under oath during the Paxton investigation and much of the process was secret to the public until the final days of the legislative session.

“Basically the House is a grand jury. The Senate is a jury. Witnesses in front of the grand jury are not always under oath. It’s a secret process. It’s a process behind closed doors," said Geren.

As for political blowback to the impeachment managers who attempted to remove fellow Republicans?

“What did Sam Houston say? Do what’s right and risk the consequences," said Geren.

When asked whether his voters supported their process, Geren answered "I hope that they do but I guess we will find out in March.”

