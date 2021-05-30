DallasNews.com

Electricity Bills Push Weatherization, Aid to Companies — But Not Financial Help for Ratepayers

The mapping of vital gas facilities called for by Senate Bill 3 doesn’t have to be done until Jan. 1

By Robert T. Garrett and Morgan O'Hanlon

Late-hour compromises over electricity legislation would provide natural gas companies time to show they’re not part of the power generation “supply chain” – and thus immune to being forced to weatherize.

They’d perhaps make electricity generators weatherize their plants before next winter, if the bureaucracy moves quickly – but not before sweltering temperatures this August.

And they’d allow gas utilities, electric cooperatives and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas to engage in various forms of state-assisted, long-term borrowing to pay off colossal bills that piled up during February’s winter storm that wreaked havoc, contributing to at least 151 deaths.

