Dallas County Democrats won a court order Friday to keep early voting polling places open until 10 p.m. Friday.

It comes after icy weather closed most of the locations on Thursday.

The Dallas County Republican party opposed the change on the last day of early voting for Tuesday's primary.

People were still bundled up at polling places in Dallas County Friday but the places were all open.. unlike Thursday when most in Dallas County were closed.

"It's really cut into our ability to connect with voters and that's been a real challenge for us as candidates. There's a crowded primary," said Bree West a candidate for the 204th District Court.

The Democratic party asked a judge to order more time.

The party chair supported another whole day on Saturday.

"We should take into account those hours that were closed and we need to open tomorrow," said Kristy Noble, Dallas County Democratic Party Chair.

Since the law changed last year to add extra hurdles for mail-in ballots... Democrats report a surge in Dallas County early voting in person up to Wednesday.

"It is no fault of any voter, any candidate that the weather was bad on Thursday," said Noble.

At Republican-leaning Fretz Park Library in north Dallas that was also closed Thursday, people NBC 5 met supported an extra voting day.

"I think everyone should have access to vote, so if there was a day missed, there should be a day added," said voter Melissa Gendason.

"We can extend the hours. I don't think we can extend the day. I think there's a statutory issue there," said Jennifer Stoddard-Hajdu, Dallas County Republican Party Chair.

The Dallas County Republican Party chair said the law says early voting must end Friday… and staffing an extra Saturday at 47 locations would be very difficult.

"That's part of the reason we have early voting for two weeks, so people can have ample opportunity to get there. When they can," said Stoddard-Hajdu. "I know everyone is scrambling to get in today," Stoddard-Hajdu added.

Now, most Dallas County polls will be open until 10 p.m. on Friday.

Hours were also extended until 10 p.m. in Travis County as well.