Early Voting Begins Next Week for McKinney January Special Election

Early voting for an upcoming special election in McKinney begins on Dec. 29.

A special election is being held on Jan. 15 to fill the Place 2 At-Large City Council seat vacated by Councilmember Frederick Frazier who is running for a seat with the state legislature.

The city said because Frazier's term has more than one year remaining, state law requires his replacement to be elected rather than appointed. He will continue service until a replacement member is determined. The newly-elected representative will serve the remainder of the term until 2023.

Three candidates, John R. Booher, Patrick Cloutier, and Vicente Torres are on the ballot to fill the vacated seat.

Because the vacated seat is an at large seat, all McKinney voters can vote for the representative.

Early voting runs from Dec. 29 to Jan. 11, except for Dec. 31-Jan. 2.

Early Voting Locations

John & Judy Gay Library, 6861 Eldorado Parkway

McKinney Fire Station #5, 6600 Virginia Parkway

McKinney Fire Station #9, 4900 Summit View Drive

Old Settler's Recreation Center, 1201 E. Louisiana Street

Collin County Election Office, 2010 Redbud Boulevard, Ste. 102

For more information about elections, contact the City Secretary office at 972-547-7505 or email contact-citysecretary@mckinneytexas.org. For voting information, polling locations and hours, City Council districts, visit www.mckinneytexas.org/vote.