Early voting begins Monday on amendments to Texas constitution, local props

Early voting began Monday for the Nov. 7 elections being held across the state where Texans will decide the fate of 14 constitutional amendments as well as dozens of other local props.

Fourteen laws passed by state lawmakers during the most recent legislative session require amendments to the state constitution and those must be approved by Texas voters before they can take effect.

Some of those proposed changes include funding for higher education research, water and energy infrastructure, bonds for local school districts, and state parks. Here are the details on each of the propositions that will be put before Texas voters.

Perhaps the one that might get the most attention is Proposition 4, which would raise the homestead exemption – the portion of a home's value that can't be taxed to pay for public schools -- from $40,000 to $100,000.

Another proposition would create a Texas water fund and direct that money toward projects that would upgrade and repair aging water pipes across the state, acquire more water sources, and support water infrastructure projects in rural areas.

Another key item voters can have the power to decide on is a Texas energy fund, which would support the construction, maintenance, modernization, and operation of gas-powered electric generating facilities. The legislature set aside $5 billion to fund these programs for the next two years.

Early voting runs Oct. 23 through Nov. 3. Election Day is Nov. 7.