Candidate for Texas governor Don Huffines conceded shortly after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

In a statement on Twitter, Huffines took credit for many of the conservative actions taken by Gov. Greg Abbott since he kicked off his campaign to lead the state a year ago.

Though he said he would not contest the outcome of the election, he said he will not be going away and will continue to defend the liberties of Texans.

Official statement from Don Huffines: pic.twitter.com/gOUrsMlbqh — Don Huffines (@DonHuffines) March 2, 2022

