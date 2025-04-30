Denton residents will consider three proposed amendments to the city's charter in Saturday's election.

Among the three amendments is replacing all instances of gendered language with non-gendered language, and removing parts of the charter that are vague and conflict with state laws.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Voters will also determine whether the municipal judge's term will increase from two to four years.

Voters will select "Yes" or "No" for each proposition.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Denton Proposition A

SHALL THE CITY CHARTER BE AMENDED TO REPLACE ALL INSTANCES OF GENDERED LANGUAGE WITH NON-GENDERED LANGUAGE?

Denton Proposition B

SHALL THE CITY CHARTER BE AMENDED TO RESOLVE CONFLICTS WITH STATE LAW AND MODIFY VAGUE OR UNCLEAR LANGUAGE?

Denton Proposition C

SHALL THE TERM OF THE MUNICIPAL JUDGE BE INCREASED FROM TWO YEARS TO FOUR YEARS?

Election Day is May 3 and polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.