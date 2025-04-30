Decision 2025

Denton voters to consider 3 proposed amendments to city's charter on Saturday

Voters will consider removing all instances of gendered language, and whether to increase the municipal judge's term.  Election Day is May 3 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

By Lauren Harper

Denton

Denton residents will consider three proposed amendments to the city's charter in Saturday's election.

Among the three amendments is replacing all instances of gendered language with non-gendered language, and removing parts of the charter that are vague and conflict with state laws.

Voters will also determine whether the municipal judge's term will increase from two to four years.

Voters will select "Yes" or "No" for each proposition.

Denton Proposition A

SHALL THE CITY CHARTER BE AMENDED TO REPLACE ALL INSTANCES OF GENDERED LANGUAGE WITH NON-GENDERED LANGUAGE?

Denton Proposition B

SHALL THE CITY CHARTER BE AMENDED TO RESOLVE CONFLICTS WITH STATE LAW AND MODIFY VAGUE OR UNCLEAR LANGUAGE?

Denton Proposition C

SHALL THE TERM OF THE MUNICIPAL JUDGE BE INCREASED FROM TWO YEARS TO FOUR YEARS?

 Election Day is May 3 and polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

