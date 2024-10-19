What are the days and hours for early voting in Denton County?

Early voting for the Nov. 5 general election begins Monday, Oct. 21, and runs for two weeks through Friday, Nov. 1.

In Denton County, early voting will follow the following schedule:

Monday through Saturday, Oct. 21-26, from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 27, from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Monday through Friday, Oct. 28 - Nov. 1, 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Denton County registered voters may vote at any early voting location. Denton County Elections publishes a map of polling locations and wait times here.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

DENTON COUNTY EARLY VOTING LOCATIONS

If you cannot vote early, Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and anyone in line by 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.