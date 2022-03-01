texas primary

Dan Crenshaw Overcomes GOP Challenger

Representative Dan Crenshaw, a Republican from Texas, speaks during a House Homeland Security Committee security hearing in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. The hearing focused on international terrorism threats, the rise in domestic terrorism incidents and recent shootings as well as election security and cyber threats.
Two-term U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw survived a Republican primary challenge in his Houston-area district after facing criticism from the right-wing of the party that he's not conservative enough.

Crenshaw was seen as a rising star in the GOP when first elected in 2018. He has since come under fire for refusing to say the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump. He also has called some activists within the party "grifters" and accused them of trying to stir up rage and make money off division.

Crenshaw also insists that he has stayed close to the conservative roots that first got him elected in 2018.

Still, Crenshaw drew three challengers in his reelection campaign in the heavily-Republican district. They had hoped to capitalize in a district that has been redrawn into an even more conservative one.

Crenshaw advances to the November general election.

