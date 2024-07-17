Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson makes waves at Republican National Convention

In a surprising turn of events, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson has made headlines by stepping into the spotlight at the Republican National Convention.

This move comes just months after he switched political parties, marking a significant shift in his political allegiance.

Mayor Johnson, who held elected office in Texas as a Democrat for 13 years, made a bold statement by appearing on the GOP's biggest stage. His decision to switch parties was influenced by a specific incident last September when activists showed up at his house demanding that he defund the police.

According to Johnson, the lack of support from his fellow Democrats during this challenging time was a pivotal factor in his decision to leave the party.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

"I didn't leave the Dem because they left me first," said Johnson, emphasizing the lack of support from his former party during the incident.

"I've been a Dem my entire life, albeit a conservative one, but when those activists tried to scare my kid, my fellow Dems were silent. It was Republicans who offered support."

This move has positioned Dallas as the largest U.S. city led by a Republican, underlining the significance of Johnson's decision.

At the convention, Johnson highlighted the city's decrease in violent crime, a crucial accomplishment considering the recent failed assassination attempt on former president Donald Trump, which resulted in one death and two injuries.

This incident has further united Republicans, as evidenced by the outpouring of support and the presence of prominent figures at the convention.

Former Trump rival Nikki Haley, accompanied by Texas Senator Ted Cruz, headlined the Tuesday night events. Both spoke directly to the former president and his newly named running mate, who made surprise appearances at the convention.

“It was a gracious invitation,” Haley said on stage Tuesday.

All three had the chance to speak directly to the former President and his newly named running mate, Ohio Senator JD Vance, who made another surprise appearance on Tuesday.

Governor Abbott is scheduled to speak at the convention on Wednesday, further solidifying the significance and impact of the Republican National Convention.