When voters leave the polls, they often look for the classic "I voted" participation sticker. Voters in Dallas County could instead be treated to a one-of-a-kind sticker created by a student in the Dallas ISD.

The district said W.W. Samuell High School student Mareily L. entered her drawing in the annual Dallas County Elections Office sticker design contest and won.

The district said Mareily is a member of the Student Voter Empowerment Club and that many students from the Dallas ISD submitted artwork. However, participating artists were not required to live in Dallas County, so Mareily's sticker likely competed with submissions from high school students from across North Texas.

Mareily got to show off her winning artwork while being honored by Dallas County Elections Administrator Heider Garcia during a presentation before the Dallas County Commissioners Court.

Her sticker will now be passed out at polling locations in Dallas County.

“I’m thankful for this opportunity. I also thank Mr. Wiley for pushing me to get in this contest because I’m an artist,” Mareily said. “I’m really proud I’m getting to represent.”

Early voting runs through Friday, Nov. 1. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5.