Dallas County

Student's winning ‘I voted' sticker redesign features iconic Dallas skyline, Longhorn

Get the sticker at voting locations in Dallas County while supplies last

By Frank Heinz

Dallas Samuell High School student Mareily L. , center in the Rangers jersey, won the county’s annual “I voted” sticker design contest.
Dallas ISD

Early Voting -- What to Know

When voters leave the polls, they often look for the classic "I voted" participation sticker. Voters in Dallas County could instead be treated to a one-of-a-kind sticker created by a student in the Dallas ISD.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

The district said W.W. Samuell High School student Mareily L. entered her drawing in the annual Dallas County Elections Office sticker design contest and won.

The district said Mareily is a member of the Student Voter Empowerment Club and that many students from the Dallas ISD submitted artwork. However, participating artists were not required to live in Dallas County, so Mareily's sticker likely competed with submissions from high school students from across North Texas.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Mareily got to show off her winning artwork while being honored by Dallas County Elections Administrator Heider Garcia during a presentation before the Dallas County Commissioners Court.

Dallas Samuell High School student Mareily L. won the county's annual "I voted" sticker design contest.
Dallas ISD
Dallas Samuell High School student Mareily L. won the county's annual "I voted" sticker design contest.

Her sticker will now be passed out at polling locations in Dallas County.

“I’m thankful for this opportunity. I also thank Mr. Wiley for pushing me to get in this contest because I’m an artist,” Mareily said. “I’m really proud I’m getting to represent.”

Early voting runs through Friday, Nov. 1. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5.

DECISION 2024

Decision 2024 Oct 18

How to vote in Texas, including dates, deadlines and mail-in ballots

Decision 2024 Oct 18

See all races North Texans are voting for in the Nov. 5 election

Decision 2024 Oct 18

What federal races are on the ballot in Texas for the Nov. 5 election?

Decision 2024 Oct 18

What state races are on the ballot in Texas for the Nov. 5 election?

Decision 2024 Oct 18

What's on the ballot in Dallas County for the Nov. 5 election?

Decision 2024 Oct 18

What's on the ballot in Denton County for the Nov. 5 election?

Decision 2024 Oct 18

What's on the ballot in Collin County for the Nov. 5 election?

Decision 2024 Oct 18

What's on the ballot in Tarrant County for the Nov. 5 election?

This article tagged under:

Dallas CountyDallasDecision 2024
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us