Dallas County Elections holds public test of voting machines

Election staff in Dallas County held their first-ever public test of their voting machines Monday morning.

When election integrity is top of mind for many, the test is part of a push from the county's new elections administrator to be more transparent with voters.

About a dozen people were present to witness the county's test run of the voting system on Monday morning. They chose candidates for the upcoming primary, printed their ballot, and submitted it to the tabulator. Afterward, they went over their votes with the elections staff.

"Trust isn’t given, it’s earned," said Heider Garcia, Dallas County elections administrator.

NBC 5 News Dallas County Elections Administrator Heider Garcia at a public test of voting machines on Jan. 22, 2024.

Garcia is the county's new elections administrator. This is the first-ever public test of the elections equipment and Garcia is doubling down on transparency. Future events may also be in the works.

"So people could come in, ask their questions, try things. If they believe there is a vulnerability to show it to us," said Garcia.

Thirteen test ballots were filed in Monday's public test. Seven were for Democrats and six were for Republicans. All the ballots that they tested worked fine.

County elections administrators also have to test logistics and accuracy through the Texas Secretary of State. However, since the state left a national voter security organization, many watchdogs will put more emphasis on local election officials like Garcia.

He encourages people to email his office if they have questions.

“You see the process. You handle the process. You are part of the process," Garcia said.