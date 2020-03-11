Dallas

Dallas County Completes Recount of Paper Ballots

Dallas County has completed the recount of 44 ballot boxes as approved by a district judge

By Dominga Gutierrez

NBC 5 News

Dallas County has successfully completed the recount of the 44 ballot boxes as approved yesterday by a district judge following the Elections Administrator's request to reopen the central counting station to recount and re-tabulate 44 thumb drives from the March 3, 2020, Democratic and Republican Primary Elections.

"Following today's recount, all ballots from those vote centers have been counted," said county elections administrator Toni Pippins-Poole.

Representatives from both the local Democratic and Republican parties were present to observe the recount process. The results will be made publicly available on the department's website and are still considered unofficial until both parties have canvassed the results.

This article tagged under:

DallasElections
