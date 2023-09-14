WATCH LIVE: Day 8 of the Ken Paxton impeachment trial

The House Board of Managers rested their case in the impeachment trial for suspended Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Wednesday afternoon and the defense will begin presenting their case Thursday morning.

Prosecutors started the day by calling Laura Olson, Paxton's alleged mistress, but because she wasn't added to the witness list until 3:53 p.m. Tuesday she wasn't eligible to take the stand until 24 hours later.

Shortly before 4 p.m., Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who is acting as the trial’s judge, said Olson was present but was "deemed unavailable to testify.” Patrick said both sides had agreed to that description in writing. He provided no further explanation and it was not clear whether Olson might testify on another day.

The trial continued with prosecutor Rusty Hardin continuing to question whistleblower James Brickman for another half hour. When he wrapped up, Hardin said the House rested.

Defense attorney Tony Buzbee noted Hardin rested before allowing him time to cross-examine the witness but accepted the rest and said he would recall the witness if he needed to. Buzbee then said he had filed a motion seeking to end the trial. Buzbee's Motion for a Directed Verdict required the jury of senators to vote on the "sufficiency of the evidence" and if the majority of eligible members present (16) agreed then the motion would pass. If the motion failed to get a majority vote then it will be denied.

Prosecutors said they had a motion responding to Buzbee's, but it was not immediately clear what they were seeking.

About an hour later, Patrick gaveled court back into session and said both motions had been withdrawn and the defense would call their first witness. The attorneys had one more issue to settle and approached the bench, leading to an elongated discussion that prompted Patrick to adjourn for the day.

WOMAN PAXTON'S STAFF SAY HE HAD AN AFFAIR WITH CALLED TO TESTIFY

Paxton's affair is central to the historic proceedings and accusations that Paxton misused his power to help a local real estate developer who was under FBI investigation and employed Laura Olson.

Olson’s testimony would have been the first time the public heard her account of her relationship with Texas’ top law enforcement officer and his dealings with Austin real estate developer Nate Paul, who was indicted in June on charges of making false statements to banks. Paul has pleaded not guilty.

Former staff have testified that Ken Paxton admitted to them that he had an affair, but the attorney general has not discussed it publicly.

Olson had been set to take the stand across from Paxton’s wife, state Sen. Angela Paxton, who is required to attend the trial but is not allowed to vote on whether her husband should be removed from office. On Monday, she listened from her desk in the Senate as one of her husband's former employees testified that the secret relationship took a toll on the attorney general's office.

When they couldn't call Olson first on Wednesday, the House Board of Managers pivoted and called Ray Chester, an attorney for the Mitte Foundation. After some relatively quick direct and redirect, Paxton's former executive aide Andrew Wicker was called to testify.

Wicker described Paxton as a friend and said they bonded over watching football, talking about politics and “talking life.” Wicker says he met Paul three times, including once to deliver him a manila envelope and another to pick up Paxton's phone that he had left at Paul's house.

Wicker said he hired his own lawyer after being contacted in 2020 by the FBI. Wicker says the Paxton's office offered him an attorney and said they would not like him to speak to the FBI.

So far, seven of the eight whistleblowers have testified in the trial with Blake Brickman being called to the stand Wednesday afternoon. Of the eight whistleblowers, only Lacey Mase was not called as a House witness.

The whistleblowers are a group of former high-level staffers in Paxton's office who notified the FBI that they believed their boss was breaking the law in helping Austin developer Nate Paul. Paul claimed that he was a victim of illegal behavior by the Federal Bureau of Investigation with improper warrants served in a search of his home and business and allegedly asked for help from the AG's office.

Four of the whistleblowers filed a lawsuit over retaliation in November 2020 arguing Paxton violated the Texas Whistleblower Act. In early 2023, it was announced there had been a settlement reached in the lawsuit worth $3.3 million.

Paxton has been absent from the trial since pleading not guilty last Tuesday, but his wife Angela Paxton, a state senator, has been present though she is forbidden from voting on a decision. The rest of the Texas Senate will decide the case when all of the witnesses are heard.

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick serves as a judge for the trial and said Monday that he thought deliberations could begin as soon as Thursday. Patrick said they would not take a day off until they have a final resolution on the verdict.

DAY 8 UPDATES

10:02 a.m. The defense presented Gordon with a copy of the unredacted brief.

9:58 a.m. Gordon said he recalled receiving a request for the copy of the unredacted brief from Larsen. He said the closed letter did not result in the release of any additional documents.

9:55 a.m. Gordon explained that their ruling could have been seen as condoning the type of heavy redaction given to Paul if they had not released a closed letter.

9:53 a.m. Gordon said he agreed with the decision to release a closed letter to Paul following the open records request.

9:49 a.m. When Gordon was asked if these redactions were a violation of the PIA, Gordon said yes. Gordon said failure to submit a representative sample on time, the second sample that was different than the initial sample, the failure to notify the third party on time, and the redacted document were examples of "procedural violations" in this case.

9:46 a.m. According to Gordon, Section 552.007 of the Texas Government Code prevents the selective release of documents in an open records request. Gordon was given a copy of the redacted document that was given to Paul. He said it was a fair and accurate representation of the document. He said the entire brief, as well as the substantive arguments, are redacted, which is unusual.

9:45 a.m. After several minutes of discussion with Patrick, court resumes.

9:29 a.m. The prosecution objects to the admission of certain evidence because it has identifying evidence that has not been released "to the world at large." Attorneys for the prosecution and defense approached the bench to speak with Patrick.

9:28 a.m. Gordon said because the documents and third-party notice were late, the office gave themselves a 10-day extension on the request. Typically, the third party in these requests (in this case, the FBI) will provide comments about the request. Gordon said the office received an unredacted copy of the FBI's comments, but Nate Paul said his copy of the FBI's comments was completely redacted.

9:26 a.m. Gordon said the notice provided to the FBI was also late. He said he did not recall how the second said of documents were provided to him.

9:24 a.m. Gordon said under the procedural requirements, the documents from the second sample were late. He said as a penalty, the requester waives their exception for the set of documents requested.

9:21 a.m. Gordon pointed out the procedural irregularities. He said as the office was reaching its deadline to reply to the request, the office received a follow-up request and additional documents as part of a representative sample. He said the new documents were "substantially different" than the original documents and "of a different character."

9:20 a.m. Gordon said he received the file on March 13, 2020. He said DPS sought to withhold the files relating to the request under the law enforcement exception.

9:18 a.m. Gordon also said he recalled a request in 2020 on behalf of Nate Paul. Gordon said he created a summary of Paul's request after he received it. He described the request as relatively routine in the beginning, but as the ruling was being reviewed, it "took a turn procedurally," Gordon said. He described the file as "unique" due to procedural issues.

9:15 a.m. Gordon said he recalled an open records request from the Texas State Securities board on behalf of Nate Paul in 2019. He said no records were given to Paul, but he recalled a request for reconsideration that followed Paul's request. Gordon said such reconsideration requests are common.

9:14 a.m. Gordon started working in the Attorney general's office in 2015. He estimated that the division handles approximately 40,000 open records requests annually.

9:13 a.m. Defense attorney Allison Collins begins questioning Gordon.

9:12 a.m. Defense calls witness Justin Gordon. Gordon is the chief of the Open Records Division of the Attorney general's office.

9:10 a.m. Attorneys for the prosecution and defense approached the bench to speak with Patrick.

9:08 a.m. Court began with a prayer led by Sen. Bryan Hughes from District 1.

9:06 a.m. The jury was called to enter.

9:05 a.m. The Senate was called to session and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick entered the chamber.

WHY IS PAXTON ON TRIAL?

The Republican-led Texas House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly in May to impeach the attorney general, largely based on his former deputies' claims that he used his power to help a wealthy donor who reciprocated with favors including hiring a woman with whom Paxton had an extramarital affair. The 20 articles of impeachment brought forth by the Texas House include allegations of abuse of public trust, unfitness for office and bribery. The Texas Senate is holding four of the articles in abeyance because they are largely related to the 2015 criminal charges where Paxton has been accused of felony securities fraud. Paxton has pleaded not guilty in that case but so far there has been no trial.

If convicted in the impeachment, Paxton would be removed as attorney general and could be barred from holding future elected office in the state.