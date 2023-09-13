WATCH LIVE: Day 7 of the Ken Paxton impeachment trial

The impeachment trial for suspended Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton resumed Tuesday morning.

Prosecutors called Brandon Cammack as their first witness Tuesday. (Read the latest updates in the trial in the live blog below)

Cammack is the outside counsel hired by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton often mentioned during testimony by the whistleblowers.

The whistleblowers are a group of former high-level staffers in Paxton's office who notified the FBI that they believed their boss was breaking the law in helping Austin developer Nate Paul. Paul claimed that he was a victim of illegal behavior by the Federal Bureau of Investigation with improper warrants served in a search of his home and business and allegedly asked for help from the AG's office.

Evidence shows Paxton hired Houston Attorney Brandon Cammack to pursue an investigation of Paul’s allegation about the FBI and other parties, against the advice of members of Paxton’s top staff, some of whom testified earlier in the trial.

Four of the whistleblowers filed a lawsuit over retaliation in November 2020 arguing Paxton violated the Texas Whistleblower Act. In early 2023, it was announced there had been a settlement reached in the lawsuit worth $3.3 million.

In the trial's first week, whistleblowers Jeff Mateer, Ryan Bangert, Ryan Vassar and David Maxwell all took the stand. On Monday, Mark Penley testified. Blake Brickman, Lacey Mase and Darren McCarty have not yet testified.

NBC 5 News

Paxton has been absent from the trial since pleading not guilty last Tuesday, but his wife Angela Paxton, a state senator, has been present though she is forbidden from voting on a decision. The rest of the Texas Senate will decide the case when all of the witnesses are heard.

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick serves as a judge for this trial. Patrick said the House started Tuesday with 9 hours 19 minutes and 12 seconds left and the defense had 12 hours 14 minutes and 15 seconds left. Patrick said Monday that he thought deliberations could begin as soon as Thursday.

Patrick said they would not take a day off until they have a final resolution on the verdict.

Lawyers on both sides are getting close to wrapping up their case in Paxton's impeachment trial.

DAY 7 UPDATES

9:15 a.m. Epley asked Chester about issues relating to the Mitte Foundation and when those issues were resolved

9:14 a.m. Chester explains what the Mitte Foundation is. The foundation is mainly based out of Brownsville. It was started by Roy F. Mitte "focuses on areas of education, youth development, aging, and disability services."

9:13 a.m. Prosecutor Erin Epley begins questioning Ray Chester, an attorney for the Mitte Foundation.

9:06 a.m. Attorneys for the prosecution and defense approached the bench to speak with Patrick. Patrick said Olson was not given 24-hour notice before being called to testify, so she is not eligible to be called as a witness until Wednesday afternoon.

9:05 a.m. Witness Laura Olson was called to testify. Paxton allegedly engaged in an extramarital affair with Olson.

9:02 a.m. Court began with a prayer led by Sen. Pete Flores from District 24.

9:00 a.m. The Senate was called to session and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick entered the chamber. The jury was then called to enter.

WHY IS PAXTON ON TRIAL?

The Republican-led Texas House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly in May to impeach the attorney general, largely based on his former deputies' claims that he used his power to help a wealthy donor who reciprocated with favors including hiring a woman with whom Paxton had an extramarital affair. The 20 articles of impeachment brought forth by the Texas House include allegations of abuse of public trust, unfitness for office and bribery. The Texas Senate is holding four of the articles in abeyance because they are largely related to the 2015 criminal charges where Paxton has been accused of felony securities fraud. Paxton has pleaded not guilty in that case but so far there has been no trial.

If convicted in the impeachment, Paxton would be removed as attorney general and could be barred from holding future elected office in the state.