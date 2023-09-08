COMING UP: Day 4 of the Ken Paxton impeachment trial

There was emotional testimony from two key whistleblowers during the third day of Ken Paxton's impeachment trial in Austin on Thursday.

The suspended attorney general was absent again from the proceedings and has never returned since leaving the capitol building after pleading not guilty to 16 articles of impeachment on Tuesday that cover allegations from bribery to misuse of the office.

Paxton's defense attorney, Tony Buzbee, was also not present at the hearing Thursday.

Both men who testified Thursday, Ryan Bangert and Ryan Vasser, said they were loyal employees who were asked to do unethical things.

"I worked for the state for eight years as a public servant," Vasser said, holding back tears. "As one who values the commitment to public service to set an example for my kids, the people that I worked with, the people that I managed. It's contrary, the statement of being rogue is contrary to the years that I dedicated my life to the state."

Vasser is one of the whistleblowers who sued Paxton.

Former assistant attorney general Ryan Bangert did not sue. He spent most of the day describing what he considered to be unethical things he was asked to do by Paxton on behalf of businessman Nate Paul in 2020.

"I went to the FBI because I believed based on my experience over the past nine months that the attorney general had abandoned his obligation to work on behalf of the interests of the people of Texas to serve one person, Nate Paul," Bangert said.

Bangert said all of those other things came at the expense of what they should have been doing.

One of the articles of impeachment claimed employees were punished for going to the FBI, but Bangert's testimony did not support that claim. He said he did not lose his title, was never suspended and that Paxton visited his office on his last day.

Vasser, who does have a lawsuit against Paxton, said he was fired from the attorney general's office on Nov. 17, 2020, for disclosing confidential information outside the agency. Vasser said the OAG did not disclose what that information was and when he asked there was no response.

Vasser said he is part of a lawsuit suing the attorney general. He said he's doing it to provide for his family and to be a good example for his children.

DAY 4 UPDATES

9:29 a.m. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick called a 30-minute recess.

9:28 a.m. Vassar was asked about his desire to stay employed with the Attorney General's office after going to the FBI. Little: "At this time were you hoping to retain your job?" Vassar: "Yes, sir."

9:26 a.m. Vassar: "We had all been through a lot at that point and I suppose people process things in different ways." Little: "Gallows humor, if you will?" Vassar: "Yes."

9:25 a.m. Little continued his line of questioning about the text messages in the thread with Vassar and fellow whistleblowers. Little: "Are you proud of this?" Vassar: "No."

9:24 a.m. Vassar was asked if he deleted the texts in the group thread about his coworkers because "no one in these impeachment proceedings was supposed to see this." Vassar said he did not.

9:19 a.m. Little continued asking Vassar about the text thread with Vassar's fellow whistleblowers. Little mentioned instances where Vassar said "he is a joke" about a coworker and suggested that employees at the Attorney General's office need to "use smaller words in their pleadings." Little asked if Vassar was "insulting his coworkers." Vassar said he was not.

9:17 a.m. Questioning continued about a group text Vassar was in during October 2020. Little asked Vassar what he meant when he sent "#solesurvivor" in the group text. Vassar said he could have meant that he was the last remaining whistleblower in the office.

9:15 a.m. Little asked Vassar about his knowledge of bankruptcy law. Vassar said he was not a bankruptcy lawyer. Vassar asked about foreclosures as they relate to bankruptcy filings. Vassar again said bankruptcy law was not his area of expertise.

9:13 a.m. Little showed a message from Vassar containing a Batman meme during the time after his employment with the Attorney General's office. He asked if Vassar recalled sending the meme during the aforementioned “somber” time. Vassar said he recalled sending the meme because it bore some resemblance to an acquaintance.

9:10 a.m. Little asked if the period after leaving the Attorney General's office was a "somber" time for Vassar. Vassar said it was.

9:08 a.m. Little continued his questioning about a text thread from Oct. 20, 2020. He mentioned how Vassar had a hard time finding a job after leaving the Attorney General's office. Vassar said he did have a hard time finding another job.

9:06 a.m. Little asked Vassar about a text thread that had been entered into evidence. He asked if Vassar was in possession of the texts, and Vassar said he was not. Little asked Vassar if he deleted those texts. Vassar said he did not, and explained that they were on a different phone.

9:05 a.m. Defense attorney Mitch Little continued his cross-examination of Vassar. Vassar was asked if he recalled being called a "rogue employee" and asked if it was painful for Vassar. Vassar said he did recall being referred to as a "rogue employee," and that it was painful.

9:04 a.m. Ryan Vassar entered the courtroom.

9:02 a.m. Court began with a prayer led by Sen. Kevin Sparks from District 31.

9:00 a.m. The Senate was called to session and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick entered the chamber. The jury was then called into the chamber.

WHY IS PAXTON ON TRIAL?

The Republican-led Texas House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly in May to impeach the attorney general, largely based on his former deputies' claims that he used his power to help a wealthy donor who reciprocated with favors including hiring a woman with whom Paxton had an extramarital affair. The 20 articles of impeachment brought forth by the Texas House include allegations of abuse of public trust, unfitness for office and bribery. The Texas Senate is holding four of the articles in abeyance because they are largely related to the 2015 criminal charges where Paxton has been accused of felony securities fraud. Paxton has pleaded not guilty in that case but so far there has been no trial.

If convicted in the impeachment, Paxton would be removed as attorney general and could be barred from holding future elected office in the state.