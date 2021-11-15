Collin, Denton County Judges File for Reelection

The top elected officials in Collin and Denton counties will both seek a second term in office next year.

Collin County Judge Chris Hill and Denton County Judge Andy Eads have both filed paperwork for the March 2022 Republican primary ballot in their respective counties.

"It's been the greatest honor to serve the citizens of this county; first as county commissioner of Precinct 4 and now as county judge. Public service is a calling that our family takes very seriously," Eads said in a written statement.

In a press release, Eads' campaign touted the judge's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the establishment of the coronavirus vaccination site at Texas Motor Speedway -- one of the largest sites in the country.

Meanwhile, Hill emphasized his opposition to pandemic-related lockdowns and mandates in 2020, in a letter to constituents announcing his reelection. His campaign also highlighted the county's low tax rate.

"My roots run deep in Collin County. Five generations of my family have made their home here, and I'm working hard to preserve and protect the blessings and the opportunities of Collin County for future generations of my family and yours," Hill wrote in the letter. "I love the people and the communities of our county, and it's my privilege to serve and represent you and your family."

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins, a Democrat, announced his run last week for a fourth term as the county's top elected official.

In Tarrant County, former Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price announced her intention to run for the Republican nomination for the county's top elected official. Her campaign had not yet said she'd filed by Monday.