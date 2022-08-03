The Collin County Republican Party passed a resolution Monday to censure Sen. John Cornyn over actions the party believes run counter to the core principles of the Republican Party of Texas, including his work on recent federal gun violence legislation.

The Collin County GOP is the latest in a string of county parties to censure Cornyn since the senior Texas senator helped steer a bipartisan bill to address gun violence through Congress. In June, delegates at the Republican Party of Texas State Convention booed and jeered Cornyn as he explained the key components of the gun deal.

Abraham George, chairman of the Collin County GOP, said the resolution came primarily in light of the senator's "recent work on red flag laws, and many other things that he's opposed the Republican Caucus [on] in the Senate."

"The censure calls for his immediate resignation, and also calls for the state party to take actions on it," George said.

