What are the days and hours for early voting in Collin County?

Early voting runs from Monday, Oct. 21 through Friday, Nov. 1

Early voting for the Nov. 5 general election begins Monday, Oct. 21, and runs for two weeks through Friday, Nov. 1.

In Collin County, early voting will follow the following schedule:

  • Monday through Friday, Oct. 21-25, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
  • Saturday, Oct. 26, from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
  • Sunday, Oct. 27, from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.
  • Monday through Friday, Oct. 28 - Nov. 1, 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Collin County is part of Texas's Countywide Polling Place Program, meaning voters registered in Collin County can vote at any polling location in the county.

Collin County Elections publishes a map of polling locations and wait times here.

COLLIN COUNTY EARLY VOTING LOCATIONS

Aldridge Elementary School - Gym
720 Pleasant Valley Lane
Richardson, TX 75080

Allen ISD Service Center - Main Lobby
1451 N Watters Road
Allen, TX 75013

Allen Municipal Courts Facility - Community Room
301 Century Parkway
Allen, TX 75013

Anna ISD Special Programs Building - Board Room
201 E 7th Street
Anna, TX 75409

Anna Municipal Complex - Lobby
120 W. 7th Street
Anna, TX 75409

Armstrong Middle School - Gym
3805 Timberline Drive
Plano, TX 75074

Barksdale Elementary School - Gymnasium
2424 Midway Road
Plano, TX 75093

Benton Staley Middle School - Auxiliary Gym
6927 Stadium Drive
Frisco, TX 75033

Bethany Elementary School - Gymnasium
2418 Micarta Drive
Plano, TX 75025

Blue Ridge Community Center - Main Room
200 W Tilton Street
Blue Ridge, TX 75424

Bowman Middle School -Cafeteria Foyer in Corridor H
2501 Jupiter Road
Plano, TX 75074

Carpenter Middle School - Small Gym
3905 Rainier Road
Plano, TX 75023

Carpenter Park Recreation Center - South Lobby
6701 Coit Road
Plano, TX 75024

Centennial High School - Gymnasium
6901 Coit Road
Frisco, TX 75035

Chandler Elementary School - Gymnasium
1000 Water Oak Drive
Allen, TX 75002

Children's Health Stadium at Prosper ISD - Community Room
2000 Stadium Drive
Prosper, TX 75078

Children's Health StarCenter - Activity Room
6993 Stars Avenue
Mckinney, TX 75070

Christ the Servant Lutheran Church - Fellowship Hall
821 S Greenville Avenue
Allen, TX 75002

Clark High School - Conference Room 100W
523 Spring Creek Parkway
Plano, TX 75023

Collin College Celina Campus - Classroom CEC110
2505 Kinship Parkway
Celina, TX 75009

Collin College Farmersville Campus - Atrium
501 S Collin Parkway
Farmersville, TX 75442

Collin College Frisco Campus - Building J, Room 113
9700 Wade Boulevard
Frisco, TX 75035

Collin College Higher Education Center - Atrium
3452 Spur 399
McKinney, TX 75069

Collin College McKinney Campus - Atrium C Square
2200 University Drive
McKinney, TX 75071

Collin College Plano Campus - Atrium D Square
2800 E Spring Creek Parkway
Plano, TX 75074

Collin College Wylie Campus - Lobby
391 Country Club Road
Wylie, TX 75098

Collin County Elections - Voting Room
2010 Redbud Boulevard
McKinney, TX 75069

Comerica Center - Lobby
2601 Avenue of the Stars
Frisco, TX 75034

Curtis Middle School - Gymnasium
1530 Rivercrest Boulevard
Allen, TX 75002

Daffron Elementary School - Gymnasium
3900 Preston Meadow Drive
Plano, TX 75093

Davis Library - Children's Program Room
7501 Independence Parkway A
Plano, TX 75025

Dowell Middle School - Gym Hallway
301 S Ridge Road
McKinney, TX 75072

East Plano Islamic Center - Multipurpose Room
4700 14th Street
Plano, TX 75074

Ereckson Middle School - Gymnasium
450 Tatum Drive
Allen, TX 75013

Evans Middle School - Library (A114)
6998 W Eldorado Parkway
McKinney, TX 75070

Ford Middle School - Gymnasium
630 Park Place Drive
Allen, TX 75002

Fowler Middle School - Gymnasium
3801 McDermott Road
Plano, TX 75025

Frankford Middle School - Gymnasium
7706 Osage Plaza Parkway
Dallas, TX 75252

Frisco Fire Station #5 - Training Room
14300 Eldorado Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75035

Frisco Fire Station #8 - Training Room
14700 Rolater Road
Frisco, TX 75035

Gateway Prosper Campus - Main Lobby
4331 Prosper Trail
Prosper, TX 75078

Gay Library - Meeting Room
6861 W Eldorado Parkway
McKinney, TX 75070

Haggar Elementary School - Gym
17820 Campbell Road
Dallas, TX 75252

Haggard Library - Programs Room
2501 Coit Road
Plano , TX 75075

Harrington Library - Thelma Rice Sproles Program Room
1501 18th Street
Plano, TX 75074

Haun Elementary School - Gymnasium
4500 Quincy Lane
Plano, TX 75024

Hendrick Middle School - Gymnasium
7400 Red River Dr
Plano, TX 75025

Hickey Elementary School - Gymnasium
4100 Coldwater Creek
Plano, TX 75074

Hightower Elementary School - Gymnasium
2601 Decator Drive
Plano, TX 75093

Hunt Elementary School - Gymnasium
415 Oriole Drive
Murphy, TX 75094

Hunt Middle School - Auxiliary Gym
4900 Legendary Drive
Frisco, TX 75034

Independence High School - Auditorium Foyer
10555 Independence Parkway
Frisco, TX 75035

Islamic Association of Collin County - Gymnasium
6401 Independence Parkway
Plano, TX 75023

Islamic Center of Frisco - Multipurpose Room
11137 Frisco Street
Frisco, TX 75033

Josephine City Hall - Council Chambers
201 Main Street
Josephine, TX 75173

Lavon City Hall - Gymnasium
120 School Road
Lavon, TX 75166

Liberty High School - Gymnasium
15250 Rolater Rd
Frisco, TX 75035

Liberty Recreation Center - Classroom A
2601 Glencliff Drive
Plano, TX 75075

Lovejoy ISD Administration Building - Portable #1 Training Room
259 Country Club Road
Allen, TX 75002

Lucas Community Center - Community Room
665 Country Club Road
Lucas, TX 75002

McCall Elementary School - Gymnasium
6601 Cloverhaven Way
Plano, TX 75074

McKinney Boyd High School - Library A100
600 N Lake Forest Dr
McKinney, TX 75071

McKinney Fire Station #10 - Community Room
1150 Olympic Crossing
McKinney, TX 75071

McKinney Fire Station #5 - Community Room
6600 Virginia Parkway
McKinney, TX 75071

McKinney Fire Station #7 - Community Room
861 Independence Parkway
McKinney, TX 75072

McKinney Fire Station #9 - Community Room
4900 Summit View Drive
McKinney, TX 75071

Mckinney High School - PAC Lobby
1400 East Wilson Creek Parkway
McKinney, TX 75069

McKinney North High School - Auditorium Lobby
2550 Wilmeth Road
McKinney, TX 75071

McMillen High School - Gymnasium
750 N Murphy Road
Murphy, TX 75094

Melissa Public Safety Building - Court Room
2402 McKinney Street
Melissa, TX 75454

Melissa United Methodist Church - Worship Center
3851 McKinney Street
Melissa, TX 75454

Methodist Medical Center Richardson - Conference Room A
2831 E President George Bush Highway
Richardson, TX 75082

Michael J Felix Community Center - Rooms A and B
3815-E Sachse Road
Sachse, TX 75048

Miller Elementary School - Gymnasium
5651 Coventry Drive
Richardson, TX 75082

Milligan Water Supply - Main Room
1400 S Bridgefarmer
Lowry Crossing, TX 75069

Murphy Activity Center - The Great Hall
201 N Murphy Road
Murphy , TX 75094

Nelson Middle School - Gymnasium
10100 Independence Parkway
Frisco, TX 75035

Old Settlers Recreation Center - North Multi-Purpose Room
1201 E Louisiana Street
McKinney, TX 75069

Parker City Hall - Council Chambers
5700 E Parker Road
Parker, TX 75002

Parr Library - Programs Room
6200 Windhaven Parkway
Plano, TX 75093

Plano Senior High School - Gymnasium
2200 Independence Parkway
Plano, TX 75075

Plano West Senior High School - Gymnasium
5601 W Parker Road
Plano, TX 75093

Preston Elementary School - Gymnasium
2455 Hilliard Drive
Allen, TX 75013

Princeton Municipal Center - 615 Training Room
2000 E Princeton Drive
Princeton, TX 75407

Prosper Town Hall - Community Room
250 W First Street
Prosper, TX 75078

Rasor Elementary School - Gymnasium
945 Hedgcoxe Road
Plano, TX 75025

Renner Middle School - Gymnasium
5701 W Parker Rd
Plano, TX 75093

Renner-Frankford Library - Programs Room
6400 Frankford Road
Dallas, TX 75252

Rice Middle School - Gymnasium
8500 Gifford
Plano, TX 75025

Roach Middle School - Gymnasium
12499 Independence Parkway
Frisco, TX 75035

Robinson Middle School - Gymnasium
6701 Preston Meadow Drive
Plano, TX 75024

Roy and Helen Hall Memorial Library - Dulaney Room
101 E Hunt Street
McKinney, TX 75069

Royse City ISD Mike McKinney Maintenance Facility - Training Room
1420 FM 1777
Royse City, TX 75189

Sam Carter Service Center - Lobby
12025 Rolater Road
Frisco, TX 75035

Sam Johnson Recreation Center - Lounge
401 W 16th Street
Plano, TX 75075

Scoggins Middle School - Gymnasium
7070 Stacy Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Seis Lagos Community Services Association - Main Room
222 Seis Lagos Trail
Wylie, TX 75098

Shepton High School - Gymnasium
5505 Plano Parkway
Plano, TX 75093

Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church - Youth Church
920 E 14th Street
Plano, TX 75074

Sigler Elementary School - Gymnasium
1400 Janwood Drive
Plano , TX 75075

Slaughter Elementary School - Room L109
2706 Wolford Avenue
McKinney, TX 75069

Southfork Mobile Home Park - Event Room
216 Southfork Boulevard
Wylie, TX 75098

St. Paul Town Hall - Council Chambers
2505 Butscher's Block
St. Paul, TX 75098

Stinson Elementary School - Gymnasium
4201 Greenfield Drive
Richardson, TX 75082

Stonebridge United Methodist Church - Fellowship Hall
1800 S Stonebridge Drive
McKinney, TX 75070

The Grove at Frisco Commons - Game Room C
8300 McKinney Road
Frisco, TX 75034

Tom Muehlenbeck Recreation Center - Meeting Room A
5801 W Parker Road
Plano, TX 75093

UTD Campus - Callier Clinical Research Center - Lobby
811 Synergy Park Boulevard
Richardson, TX 75080

Vale Frisco Apartments - The Play Room
12050 Research Road
Frisco, TX 75033

Valley Creek Elementary School - Gymnasium
2800 Valley Creek Trail
McKinney, TX 75070

Vandeventer Middle School - Gymnasium
6075 Independence Parkway
Frisco, TX 75035

Verona Baptist Church - Fellowship Hall
7204 FM 1377
Blue Ridge, TX 75454

Weston Community Center - Main Hall
117 Main Street
Weston, TX 75097

Woodcreek Church - Atrium - North Entrance
3400 E Renner Road
Richardson, TX 75082

Wyatt Elementary School - Gymnasium
8900 Coit Road
Plano, TX 75025

Wylie Community Park Center - Meeting Room East
800 Thomas Street #100
Wylie, TX 75098

Your Community Church - Branch - Fellowship Hall
7011 FM 546
Princeton , TX 75407

If you cannot vote early, Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and anyone in line by 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

