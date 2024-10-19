What are the days and hours for early voting in Collin County?

Early voting for the Nov. 5 general election begins Monday, Oct. 21, and runs for two weeks through Friday, Nov. 1.

In Collin County, early voting will follow the following schedule:

Monday through Friday, Oct. 21-25, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26, from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 27, from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Monday through Friday, Oct. 28 - Nov. 1, 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Collin County is part of Texas's Countywide Polling Place Program, meaning voters registered in Collin County can vote at any polling location in the county.

Collin County Elections publishes a map of polling locations and wait times here.

COLLIN COUNTY EARLY VOTING LOCATIONS

Aldridge Elementary School - Gym

720 Pleasant Valley Lane

Richardson, TX 75080

Allen ISD Service Center - Main Lobby

1451 N Watters Road

Allen, TX 75013

Allen Municipal Courts Facility - Community Room

301 Century Parkway

Allen, TX 75013

Anna ISD Special Programs Building - Board Room

201 E 7th Street

Anna, TX 75409

Anna Municipal Complex - Lobby

120 W. 7th Street

Anna, TX 75409

Armstrong Middle School - Gym

3805 Timberline Drive

Plano, TX 75074

Barksdale Elementary School - Gymnasium

2424 Midway Road

Plano, TX 75093

Benton Staley Middle School - Auxiliary Gym

6927 Stadium Drive

Frisco, TX 75033

Bethany Elementary School - Gymnasium

2418 Micarta Drive

Plano, TX 75025

Blue Ridge Community Center - Main Room

200 W Tilton Street

Blue Ridge, TX 75424

Bowman Middle School -Cafeteria Foyer in Corridor H

2501 Jupiter Road

Plano, TX 75074

Carpenter Middle School - Small Gym

3905 Rainier Road

Plano, TX 75023

Carpenter Park Recreation Center - South Lobby

6701 Coit Road

Plano, TX 75024

Centennial High School - Gymnasium

6901 Coit Road

Frisco, TX 75035

Chandler Elementary School - Gymnasium

1000 Water Oak Drive

Allen, TX 75002

Children's Health Stadium at Prosper ISD - Community Room

2000 Stadium Drive

Prosper, TX 75078

Children's Health StarCenter - Activity Room

6993 Stars Avenue

Mckinney, TX 75070

Christ the Servant Lutheran Church - Fellowship Hall

821 S Greenville Avenue

Allen, TX 75002

Clark High School - Conference Room 100W

523 Spring Creek Parkway

Plano, TX 75023

Collin College Celina Campus - Classroom CEC110

2505 Kinship Parkway

Celina, TX 75009

Collin College Farmersville Campus - Atrium

501 S Collin Parkway

Farmersville, TX 75442

Collin College Frisco Campus - Building J, Room 113

9700 Wade Boulevard

Frisco, TX 75035

Collin College Higher Education Center - Atrium

3452 Spur 399

McKinney, TX 75069

Collin College McKinney Campus - Atrium C Square

2200 University Drive

McKinney, TX 75071

Collin College Plano Campus - Atrium D Square

2800 E Spring Creek Parkway

Plano, TX 75074

Collin College Wylie Campus - Lobby

391 Country Club Road

Wylie, TX 75098

Collin County Elections - Voting Room

2010 Redbud Boulevard

McKinney, TX 75069

Comerica Center - Lobby

2601 Avenue of the Stars

Frisco, TX 75034

Curtis Middle School - Gymnasium

1530 Rivercrest Boulevard

Allen, TX 75002

Daffron Elementary School - Gymnasium

3900 Preston Meadow Drive

Plano, TX 75093

Davis Library - Children's Program Room

7501 Independence Parkway A

Plano, TX 75025

Dowell Middle School - Gym Hallway

301 S Ridge Road

McKinney, TX 75072

East Plano Islamic Center - Multipurpose Room

4700 14th Street

Plano, TX 75074

Ereckson Middle School - Gymnasium

450 Tatum Drive

Allen, TX 75013

Evans Middle School - Library (A114)

6998 W Eldorado Parkway

McKinney, TX 75070

Ford Middle School - Gymnasium

630 Park Place Drive

Allen, TX 75002

Fowler Middle School - Gymnasium

3801 McDermott Road

Plano, TX 75025

Frankford Middle School - Gymnasium

7706 Osage Plaza Parkway

Dallas, TX 75252

Frisco Fire Station #5 - Training Room

14300 Eldorado Pkwy

Frisco, TX 75035

Frisco Fire Station #8 - Training Room

14700 Rolater Road

Frisco, TX 75035

Gateway Prosper Campus - Main Lobby

4331 Prosper Trail

Prosper, TX 75078

Gay Library - Meeting Room

6861 W Eldorado Parkway

McKinney, TX 75070

Haggar Elementary School - Gym

17820 Campbell Road

Dallas, TX 75252

Haggard Library - Programs Room

2501 Coit Road

Plano , TX 75075

Harrington Library - Thelma Rice Sproles Program Room

1501 18th Street

Plano, TX 75074

Haun Elementary School - Gymnasium

4500 Quincy Lane

Plano, TX 75024

Hendrick Middle School - Gymnasium

7400 Red River Dr

Plano, TX 75025

Hickey Elementary School - Gymnasium

4100 Coldwater Creek

Plano, TX 75074

Hightower Elementary School - Gymnasium

2601 Decator Drive

Plano, TX 75093

Hunt Elementary School - Gymnasium

415 Oriole Drive

Murphy, TX 75094

Hunt Middle School - Auxiliary Gym

4900 Legendary Drive

Frisco, TX 75034

Independence High School - Auditorium Foyer

10555 Independence Parkway

Frisco, TX 75035

Islamic Association of Collin County - Gymnasium

6401 Independence Parkway

Plano, TX 75023

Islamic Center of Frisco - Multipurpose Room

11137 Frisco Street

Frisco, TX 75033

Josephine City Hall - Council Chambers

201 Main Street

Josephine, TX 75173

Lavon City Hall - Gymnasium

120 School Road

Lavon, TX 75166

Liberty High School - Gymnasium

15250 Rolater Rd

Frisco, TX 75035

Liberty Recreation Center - Classroom A

2601 Glencliff Drive

Plano, TX 75075

Lovejoy ISD Administration Building - Portable #1 Training Room

259 Country Club Road

Allen, TX 75002

Lucas Community Center - Community Room

665 Country Club Road

Lucas, TX 75002

McCall Elementary School - Gymnasium

6601 Cloverhaven Way

Plano, TX 75074

McKinney Boyd High School - Library A100

600 N Lake Forest Dr

McKinney, TX 75071

McKinney Fire Station #10 - Community Room

1150 Olympic Crossing

McKinney, TX 75071

McKinney Fire Station #5 - Community Room

6600 Virginia Parkway

McKinney, TX 75071

McKinney Fire Station #7 - Community Room

861 Independence Parkway

McKinney, TX 75072

McKinney Fire Station #9 - Community Room

4900 Summit View Drive

McKinney, TX 75071

Mckinney High School - PAC Lobby

1400 East Wilson Creek Parkway

McKinney, TX 75069

McKinney North High School - Auditorium Lobby

2550 Wilmeth Road

McKinney, TX 75071

McMillen High School - Gymnasium

750 N Murphy Road

Murphy, TX 75094

Melissa Public Safety Building - Court Room

2402 McKinney Street

Melissa, TX 75454

Melissa United Methodist Church - Worship Center

3851 McKinney Street

Melissa, TX 75454

Methodist Medical Center Richardson - Conference Room A

2831 E President George Bush Highway

Richardson, TX 75082

Michael J Felix Community Center - Rooms A and B

3815-E Sachse Road

Sachse, TX 75048

Miller Elementary School - Gymnasium

5651 Coventry Drive

Richardson, TX 75082

Milligan Water Supply - Main Room

1400 S Bridgefarmer

Lowry Crossing, TX 75069

Murphy Activity Center - The Great Hall

201 N Murphy Road

Murphy , TX 75094

Nelson Middle School - Gymnasium

10100 Independence Parkway

Frisco, TX 75035

Old Settlers Recreation Center - North Multi-Purpose Room

1201 E Louisiana Street

McKinney, TX 75069

Parker City Hall - Council Chambers

5700 E Parker Road

Parker, TX 75002

Parr Library - Programs Room

6200 Windhaven Parkway

Plano, TX 75093

Plano Senior High School - Gymnasium

2200 Independence Parkway

Plano, TX 75075

Plano West Senior High School - Gymnasium

5601 W Parker Road

Plano, TX 75093

Preston Elementary School - Gymnasium

2455 Hilliard Drive

Allen, TX 75013

Princeton Municipal Center - 615 Training Room

2000 E Princeton Drive

Princeton, TX 75407

Prosper Town Hall - Community Room

250 W First Street

Prosper, TX 75078

Rasor Elementary School - Gymnasium

945 Hedgcoxe Road

Plano, TX 75025

Renner Middle School - Gymnasium

5701 W Parker Rd

Plano, TX 75093

Renner-Frankford Library - Programs Room

6400 Frankford Road

Dallas, TX 75252

Rice Middle School - Gymnasium

8500 Gifford

Plano, TX 75025

Roach Middle School - Gymnasium

12499 Independence Parkway

Frisco, TX 75035

Robinson Middle School - Gymnasium

6701 Preston Meadow Drive

Plano, TX 75024

Roy and Helen Hall Memorial Library - Dulaney Room

101 E Hunt Street

McKinney, TX 75069

Royse City ISD Mike McKinney Maintenance Facility - Training Room

1420 FM 1777

Royse City, TX 75189

Sam Carter Service Center - Lobby

12025 Rolater Road

Frisco, TX 75035

Sam Johnson Recreation Center - Lounge

401 W 16th Street

Plano, TX 75075

Scoggins Middle School - Gymnasium

7070 Stacy Rd

McKinney, TX 75070

Seis Lagos Community Services Association - Main Room

222 Seis Lagos Trail

Wylie, TX 75098

Shepton High School - Gymnasium

5505 Plano Parkway

Plano, TX 75093

Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church - Youth Church

920 E 14th Street

Plano, TX 75074

Sigler Elementary School - Gymnasium

1400 Janwood Drive

Plano , TX 75075

Slaughter Elementary School - Room L109

2706 Wolford Avenue

McKinney, TX 75069

Southfork Mobile Home Park - Event Room

216 Southfork Boulevard

Wylie, TX 75098

St. Paul Town Hall - Council Chambers

2505 Butscher's Block

St. Paul, TX 75098

Stinson Elementary School - Gymnasium

4201 Greenfield Drive

Richardson, TX 75082

Stonebridge United Methodist Church - Fellowship Hall

1800 S Stonebridge Drive

McKinney, TX 75070

The Grove at Frisco Commons - Game Room C

8300 McKinney Road

Frisco, TX 75034

Tom Muehlenbeck Recreation Center - Meeting Room A

5801 W Parker Road

Plano, TX 75093

UTD Campus - Callier Clinical Research Center - Lobby

811 Synergy Park Boulevard

Richardson, TX 75080

Vale Frisco Apartments - The Play Room

12050 Research Road

Frisco, TX 75033

Valley Creek Elementary School - Gymnasium

2800 Valley Creek Trail

McKinney, TX 75070

Vandeventer Middle School - Gymnasium

6075 Independence Parkway

Frisco, TX 75035

Verona Baptist Church - Fellowship Hall

7204 FM 1377

Blue Ridge, TX 75454

Weston Community Center - Main Hall

117 Main Street

Weston, TX 75097

Woodcreek Church - Atrium - North Entrance

3400 E Renner Road

Richardson, TX 75082

Wyatt Elementary School - Gymnasium

8900 Coit Road

Plano, TX 75025

Wylie Community Park Center - Meeting Room East

800 Thomas Street #100

Wylie, TX 75098

Your Community Church - Branch - Fellowship Hall

7011 FM 546

Princeton , TX 75407

If you cannot vote early, Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and anyone in line by 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.