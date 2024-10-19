What are the days and hours for early voting in Collin County?

Early voting for the Nov. 5 general election begins Monday, Oct. 21, and runs for two weeks through Friday, Nov. 1.
In Collin County, early voting will follow the following schedule:
- Monday through Friday, Oct. 21-25, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 26, from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
- Sunday, Oct. 27, from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.
- Monday through Friday, Oct. 28 - Nov. 1, 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Collin County is part of Texas's Countywide Polling Place Program, meaning voters registered in Collin County can vote at any polling location in the county.
Collin County Elections publishes a map of polling locations and wait times here.
COLLIN COUNTY EARLY VOTING LOCATIONS
Aldridge Elementary School - Gym
720 Pleasant Valley Lane
Richardson, TX 75080
Allen ISD Service Center - Main Lobby
1451 N Watters Road
Allen, TX 75013
Allen Municipal Courts Facility - Community Room
301 Century Parkway
Allen, TX 75013
Anna ISD Special Programs Building - Board Room
201 E 7th Street
Anna, TX 75409
Anna Municipal Complex - Lobby
120 W. 7th Street
Anna, TX 75409
Armstrong Middle School - Gym
3805 Timberline Drive
Plano, TX 75074
Barksdale Elementary School - Gymnasium
2424 Midway Road
Plano, TX 75093
Benton Staley Middle School - Auxiliary Gym
6927 Stadium Drive
Frisco, TX 75033
Bethany Elementary School - Gymnasium
2418 Micarta Drive
Plano, TX 75025
Blue Ridge Community Center - Main Room
200 W Tilton Street
Blue Ridge, TX 75424
Bowman Middle School -Cafeteria Foyer in Corridor H
2501 Jupiter Road
Plano, TX 75074
Carpenter Middle School - Small Gym
3905 Rainier Road
Plano, TX 75023
Carpenter Park Recreation Center - South Lobby
6701 Coit Road
Plano, TX 75024
Centennial High School - Gymnasium
6901 Coit Road
Frisco, TX 75035
Chandler Elementary School - Gymnasium
1000 Water Oak Drive
Allen, TX 75002
Children's Health Stadium at Prosper ISD - Community Room
2000 Stadium Drive
Prosper, TX 75078
Children's Health StarCenter - Activity Room
6993 Stars Avenue
Mckinney, TX 75070
Christ the Servant Lutheran Church - Fellowship Hall
821 S Greenville Avenue
Allen, TX 75002
Clark High School - Conference Room 100W
523 Spring Creek Parkway
Plano, TX 75023
Collin College Celina Campus - Classroom CEC110
2505 Kinship Parkway
Celina, TX 75009
Collin College Farmersville Campus - Atrium
501 S Collin Parkway
Farmersville, TX 75442
Collin College Frisco Campus - Building J, Room 113
9700 Wade Boulevard
Frisco, TX 75035
Collin College Higher Education Center - Atrium
3452 Spur 399
McKinney, TX 75069
Collin College McKinney Campus - Atrium C Square
2200 University Drive
McKinney, TX 75071
Collin College Plano Campus - Atrium D Square
2800 E Spring Creek Parkway
Plano, TX 75074
Collin College Wylie Campus - Lobby
391 Country Club Road
Wylie, TX 75098
Collin County Elections - Voting Room
2010 Redbud Boulevard
McKinney, TX 75069
Comerica Center - Lobby
2601 Avenue of the Stars
Frisco, TX 75034
Curtis Middle School - Gymnasium
1530 Rivercrest Boulevard
Allen, TX 75002
Daffron Elementary School - Gymnasium
3900 Preston Meadow Drive
Plano, TX 75093
Davis Library - Children's Program Room
7501 Independence Parkway A
Plano, TX 75025
Dowell Middle School - Gym Hallway
301 S Ridge Road
McKinney, TX 75072
East Plano Islamic Center - Multipurpose Room
4700 14th Street
Plano, TX 75074
Ereckson Middle School - Gymnasium
450 Tatum Drive
Allen, TX 75013
Evans Middle School - Library (A114)
6998 W Eldorado Parkway
McKinney, TX 75070
Ford Middle School - Gymnasium
630 Park Place Drive
Allen, TX 75002
Fowler Middle School - Gymnasium
3801 McDermott Road
Plano, TX 75025
Frankford Middle School - Gymnasium
7706 Osage Plaza Parkway
Dallas, TX 75252
Frisco Fire Station #5 - Training Room
14300 Eldorado Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75035
Frisco Fire Station #8 - Training Room
14700 Rolater Road
Frisco, TX 75035
Gateway Prosper Campus - Main Lobby
4331 Prosper Trail
Prosper, TX 75078
Gay Library - Meeting Room
6861 W Eldorado Parkway
McKinney, TX 75070
Haggar Elementary School - Gym
17820 Campbell Road
Dallas, TX 75252
Haggard Library - Programs Room
2501 Coit Road
Plano , TX 75075
Harrington Library - Thelma Rice Sproles Program Room
1501 18th Street
Plano, TX 75074
Haun Elementary School - Gymnasium
4500 Quincy Lane
Plano, TX 75024
Hendrick Middle School - Gymnasium
7400 Red River Dr
Plano, TX 75025
Hickey Elementary School - Gymnasium
4100 Coldwater Creek
Plano, TX 75074
Hightower Elementary School - Gymnasium
2601 Decator Drive
Plano, TX 75093
Hunt Elementary School - Gymnasium
415 Oriole Drive
Murphy, TX 75094
Hunt Middle School - Auxiliary Gym
4900 Legendary Drive
Frisco, TX 75034
Independence High School - Auditorium Foyer
10555 Independence Parkway
Frisco, TX 75035
Islamic Association of Collin County - Gymnasium
6401 Independence Parkway
Plano, TX 75023
Islamic Center of Frisco - Multipurpose Room
11137 Frisco Street
Frisco, TX 75033
Josephine City Hall - Council Chambers
201 Main Street
Josephine, TX 75173
Lavon City Hall - Gymnasium
120 School Road
Lavon, TX 75166
Liberty High School - Gymnasium
15250 Rolater Rd
Frisco, TX 75035
Liberty Recreation Center - Classroom A
2601 Glencliff Drive
Plano, TX 75075
Lovejoy ISD Administration Building - Portable #1 Training Room
259 Country Club Road
Allen, TX 75002
Lucas Community Center - Community Room
665 Country Club Road
Lucas, TX 75002
McCall Elementary School - Gymnasium
6601 Cloverhaven Way
Plano, TX 75074
McKinney Boyd High School - Library A100
600 N Lake Forest Dr
McKinney, TX 75071
McKinney Fire Station #10 - Community Room
1150 Olympic Crossing
McKinney, TX 75071
McKinney Fire Station #5 - Community Room
6600 Virginia Parkway
McKinney, TX 75071
McKinney Fire Station #7 - Community Room
861 Independence Parkway
McKinney, TX 75072
McKinney Fire Station #9 - Community Room
4900 Summit View Drive
McKinney, TX 75071
Mckinney High School - PAC Lobby
1400 East Wilson Creek Parkway
McKinney, TX 75069
McKinney North High School - Auditorium Lobby
2550 Wilmeth Road
McKinney, TX 75071
McMillen High School - Gymnasium
750 N Murphy Road
Murphy, TX 75094
Melissa Public Safety Building - Court Room
2402 McKinney Street
Melissa, TX 75454
Melissa United Methodist Church - Worship Center
3851 McKinney Street
Melissa, TX 75454
Methodist Medical Center Richardson - Conference Room A
2831 E President George Bush Highway
Richardson, TX 75082
Michael J Felix Community Center - Rooms A and B
3815-E Sachse Road
Sachse, TX 75048
Miller Elementary School - Gymnasium
5651 Coventry Drive
Richardson, TX 75082
Milligan Water Supply - Main Room
1400 S Bridgefarmer
Lowry Crossing, TX 75069
Murphy Activity Center - The Great Hall
201 N Murphy Road
Murphy , TX 75094
Nelson Middle School - Gymnasium
10100 Independence Parkway
Frisco, TX 75035
Old Settlers Recreation Center - North Multi-Purpose Room
1201 E Louisiana Street
McKinney, TX 75069
Parker City Hall - Council Chambers
5700 E Parker Road
Parker, TX 75002
Parr Library - Programs Room
6200 Windhaven Parkway
Plano, TX 75093
Plano Senior High School - Gymnasium
2200 Independence Parkway
Plano, TX 75075
Plano West Senior High School - Gymnasium
5601 W Parker Road
Plano, TX 75093
Preston Elementary School - Gymnasium
2455 Hilliard Drive
Allen, TX 75013
Princeton Municipal Center - 615 Training Room
2000 E Princeton Drive
Princeton, TX 75407
Prosper Town Hall - Community Room
250 W First Street
Prosper, TX 75078
Rasor Elementary School - Gymnasium
945 Hedgcoxe Road
Plano, TX 75025
Renner Middle School - Gymnasium
5701 W Parker Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Renner-Frankford Library - Programs Room
6400 Frankford Road
Dallas, TX 75252
Rice Middle School - Gymnasium
8500 Gifford
Plano, TX 75025
Roach Middle School - Gymnasium
12499 Independence Parkway
Frisco, TX 75035
Robinson Middle School - Gymnasium
6701 Preston Meadow Drive
Plano, TX 75024
Roy and Helen Hall Memorial Library - Dulaney Room
101 E Hunt Street
McKinney, TX 75069
Royse City ISD Mike McKinney Maintenance Facility - Training Room
1420 FM 1777
Royse City, TX 75189
Sam Carter Service Center - Lobby
12025 Rolater Road
Frisco, TX 75035
Sam Johnson Recreation Center - Lounge
401 W 16th Street
Plano, TX 75075
Scoggins Middle School - Gymnasium
7070 Stacy Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Seis Lagos Community Services Association - Main Room
222 Seis Lagos Trail
Wylie, TX 75098
Shepton High School - Gymnasium
5505 Plano Parkway
Plano, TX 75093
Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church - Youth Church
920 E 14th Street
Plano, TX 75074
Sigler Elementary School - Gymnasium
1400 Janwood Drive
Plano , TX 75075
Slaughter Elementary School - Room L109
2706 Wolford Avenue
McKinney, TX 75069
Southfork Mobile Home Park - Event Room
216 Southfork Boulevard
Wylie, TX 75098
St. Paul Town Hall - Council Chambers
2505 Butscher's Block
St. Paul, TX 75098
Stinson Elementary School - Gymnasium
4201 Greenfield Drive
Richardson, TX 75082
Stonebridge United Methodist Church - Fellowship Hall
1800 S Stonebridge Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
The Grove at Frisco Commons - Game Room C
8300 McKinney Road
Frisco, TX 75034
Tom Muehlenbeck Recreation Center - Meeting Room A
5801 W Parker Road
Plano, TX 75093
UTD Campus - Callier Clinical Research Center - Lobby
811 Synergy Park Boulevard
Richardson, TX 75080
Vale Frisco Apartments - The Play Room
12050 Research Road
Frisco, TX 75033
Valley Creek Elementary School - Gymnasium
2800 Valley Creek Trail
McKinney, TX 75070
Vandeventer Middle School - Gymnasium
6075 Independence Parkway
Frisco, TX 75035
Verona Baptist Church - Fellowship Hall
7204 FM 1377
Blue Ridge, TX 75454
Weston Community Center - Main Hall
117 Main Street
Weston, TX 75097
Woodcreek Church - Atrium - North Entrance
3400 E Renner Road
Richardson, TX 75082
Wyatt Elementary School - Gymnasium
8900 Coit Road
Plano, TX 75025
Wylie Community Park Center - Meeting Room East
800 Thomas Street #100
Wylie, TX 75098
Your Community Church - Branch - Fellowship Hall
7011 FM 546
Princeton , TX 75407
If you cannot vote early, Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and anyone in line by 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.