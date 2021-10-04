lone star politics

Collier Makes 2nd Try for Texas Lieutenant Governor Official

By Associated Press

AP Photo/LM Otero

Democrat Mike Collier on Monday formally launched a second try for Texas lieutenant governor in a race that also now includes former Bush campaign strategist Matthew Dowd.

Collier, an accountant who lost to Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick by 4.8 percentage points in 2018, made his entry official months after forming an exploratory campaign, although he had made clear that he intended to make another run.

Collier said he has raised more than $1 million so far, and both he and Dowd are starting off without going on the attack against each other. It is Collier's third bid for statewide office after also running for comptroller in 2014.

Dowd, the onetime chief strategist to Republican President George W. Bush's 2004 reelection campaign, announced in September that he will run for lieutenant governor as a Democrat.

Texas Election Audit Underway in Collin County

Democrats are still waiting for a candidate for governor, although former congressman Beto O'Rourke has said he is considering a run. No Democrat has won a statewide office in Texas since 1994.

