Celina voters will consider 10 proposed amendments to the city's charter on Saturday.

Among the propositions, residents will be asked if the mayor should be allowed to vote on all issues brought to the city council instead of acting solely as a tie breaker.

Voters will also approve or deny three-year term limits for the mayor and city council members, and decide whether the city manager has the authority to hire and fire employees.

Additionally, voters will determine whether the city's website should be used to publish official city documents, and consider the elimination of the requirement for the city's attorney to approve all deeds, deeds of trust, contracts, and other legal instruments.

The city said the proposed amendments will have no fiscal impact on local revenues, costs, and expenditures.

Voters will be asked whether they are "For" or "Against" each proposition.

Celina Proposition A

SHALL SECTIONS 3.01 AND 3.07 OF THE CHARTER OF THE CITY OF CELINA, TEXAS BE AMENDED TO PROVIDE THAT THE MAYOR WILL VOTE ON MATTERS CONSIDERED BY THE CITY COUNCIL, INSTEAD OF ONLY VOTING TO BREAK A TIE VOTE AND NOW HAVING VETO POWER OVER A VOTE OF THE CITY COUNCIL.

Celina Proposition B

SHALL SECTION 3.08 BE ADDED TO THE CHARTER OF THE CITY OF CELINA, TEXAS AND SECTION 14.01 BE AMENDED TO PROVIDE THAT A PERSON MAY SERVE A MAXIMUM OF THREE (3) YEARS AS A CITY COUNCIL MEMBER AND A MAXIMUM OF THREE (3) TERMS AS MAYOR BEGINNING WITH THE GENERAL ELECTION IN MAY 2025?

Celina Proposition C

SHALL SECTIONS 4.02, 5.01, 8.01 AND 8.04 OF THE CHARTER OF THE CITY OF CELINA, TEXAS BE AMENDED TO PROVIDE FOR THE CITY MANAGER TO HIRE AND REMOVE CITY DEPARTMENT HEADS AND EMPLOYEES EXCEPT FOR THE FIRE CHIEF AND POLICE CHIEF WHICH REQUIRE THE CONCURRENCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL TO HIRE?

Celina Proposition D

SHALL SECTION 4.03(10) OF THE CHARTER OF THE CITY OF CELINA, TEXAS BE AMENDED TO ELIMINATE THE REQUIREMENT FOR THE CITY ATTORNEY TO APPROVE "AS TO FORM" ALL DEEDS, DEEDS OF TRUST, EASEMENTS, RELEASES, CONTRACTS AND ALL OTHER LEGAL INSTRUMENTS ON BEHALF OF THE CITY?

Celina Proposition E

SHALL SECTION 8.03, ENTITLED "TAX ADMINISTRATION", OF THE CHARTER OF THE CITY OF CELINA, TEXAS BE RELOCATED IN ITS ENTIRETY, AND WITHOUT AMENDMENT, TO SECTION 8.04 ENTITLED "FINANCE DEPARTMENT"?

Celina Proposition F

SHALL SECTIONS 9.01, 9.03 AND 9.04 OF THE CHARTER OF THE CITY OF CELINA, TEXAS BE AMENDED AND SECTION 9.05 BE ADDED, REGARDING CITY BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS, TO PROVIDE FOR TERM LENGHTS TO BE THREE (3) YEARS AND TO IMPOSE TERM LIMITS OF A MAXIMUM OF THREE (3) TERMS ON EACH BOARD AND COMMISSION, UNLESS OTHERWISE REQUIRED BY STATE LAW, BEGINNING WITH APPOINTMENTS MADE IN MAY 2025?

Celina Proposition G

SHALL SECTION 14.04 OF THE CHARTER OF THE CITY OF CELINA, TEXAS BE AMENDED TO ADD THE CITY OF CELINA'S WEBSITE AS A SOURCE FOR PUBLISHING PUBLIC NOTICES AND OTHER OFFICIAL CITY DOCUMENTS?

Celina Proposition H

SHALL SECTION 2.01 AND 3.05 OF THE CHARTER OF THE CITY OF CELINA, TEXAS BE ADENDED TO CLARIFY THAT THE MEMBERS OF TH CITY COUNCIL INCLUDE THE MAYOR AND ALL SIX (6) COUNCIL MEMBER SEATS OF PLACES 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 AND 6, WITH RELATED GRAMMATICAL CORRECTIONS TO BE MADE THROUGHOUT THE CHARTER?

Celina Proposition I

SHALL SECTIONS 6.01, 13.09, 14.06 AND 14.14 OF THE CHARTER OF THE CITY OF CELINA, TEXAS BE AMENDED TO COMPLY WITH FEDERAL AND STATE LAWS?

Celina Proposition J

SHALL THE CHARTER OF THE CITY OF CELINA, TEXAS BE AMENDED THROUGHOUT TO CORRECT CERTAIN OUTDATED AND UNCLEAR TERMINOLOGY, GRAMMATICAL AND NUMBERING ERRORS?

Early voting runs from April 22-29. Election Day is May 3 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.