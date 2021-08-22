Caucus Chair Discusses What's Next For Texas House Democrats on Lone Star Politics

After enough Democrats returned to the House floor last week to restore a quorum, Chair of the House Democratic Caucus Rep. Chris Turner (D-Arlington) told Julie Fine and Gromer Jeffers that while he wanted the caucus to stay united, he'd be on the House floor to "be the voice for my constituents in Arlington and Grand Prairie."

U.S. Rep. Roger Williams (R-Austin) criticized the Biden administration after images of a chaotic scene at the airport in Kabul spread worldwide and discussed the infrastructure bill on which he'll vote this week when the House returns early from its August recess.

And Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Kent Scribner said he was pleased to see approximately 85% of students in the district wearing masks when he visited campuses during the first week of school.

He urged parents, teachers and administrators to think first about keeping students safe.

"I think what we have to do is recognize this is a global pandemic, this is a public health crisis that we cannot allow to be a generational educational crisis. So we really have to make decisions, de-personalize it, because it's not about any one of us individually. It's a community decision that ultimately we have to arrive at."

