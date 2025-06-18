The volume will be high in March 2026 as both Republican and Democratic party primaries appear to have high-profile candidates. The choice Texans make will reflect the national direction of the two major parties.

Last week on Lone Star Politics, former Dallas Congressman Colin Allred said he was "seriously considering" another statewide run, wanting revenge for his loss last Fall to Senator Ted Cruz. Allred said he planned on making an official announcement next month, hoping for a better result without presidential candidates at the top of the ballot.

He said he believes the Democratic Party bungled the nationwide race and drug down candidates in statewide and local races.

"There was a malaise that was kind of over the party. We switched the nominee three months out before the election and didn’t have an open process in terms of picking that," said Allred.

In an interview on Lone Star Politics, Allred said he was thinking about running again because after six months spending time with his children, family, and friends, he believes President Trump and Republicans in Congress are backpedaling on their promises.

"The promises that were made about lowering folks' costs, making sure that working people can get ahead - that's not what we were actually seeing being done. In fact, we're seeing the costs being raised," said Allred.

This may set off a showdown with former El Paso Congressman Beto O'Rourke. He's planning a DFW-area rally this next weekend with U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders from Vermont. Sanders, Texas Congressman Greg Casar, D-Austin, and New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York, have been traveling the country on a "Fighting Oligarchy" tour, aiming to mobilize the left wing of the Democratic Party. O'Rourke appears to be working to energize similar voters.

O'Rourke told NBC 5 on Lone Star Politics earlier this Spring that he was also looking to run statewide.

“I just want to serve my country in whatever capacity will be helpful in this moment of truth," said O'Rourke.

O'Rourke is a well-known organizer and strong speaker who loves to press the flesh with voters. Allred is more data-driven, measured, and disciplined. Both are good fundraisers.

“Primaries are healthy because they allow us, especially in Texas, to spend money in communicating with Democrats across the state,” Texas Democratic Party Chairman Kendall Scudder told the Dallas Morning News, “The Party hasn’t always done a great job of doing that, and has taken large swaths of voters for granted. Primaries give us all an opportunity to recenter ourselves on what the direction for the party is.”

While the U.S. Senate race may feature two of the biggest names in Democratic politics already, more candidates may jump into the race, including State Representative James Talarico, D-Austin. If Allred announced next month, O'Rourke may be pressured to make a decision to jump into the Senate race or to challenge incumbent Republican Governor Greg Abbott again.

O'Rourke lost to Abbott in 2022 and to Sen. Ted Cruz in 2018. Allred lost to Cruz in 2024 by roughly 9 percentage points.

On the Republican side, incumbent Senator John Cornyn faces a challenge from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. Some Democratic observers argue that the possibility that Paxton will knock off a longtime incumbent may give them a chance because of the string of controversies connected to Paxton since he's been in Austin.

The Attorney General has been leading in a series of recent polls of Republican primary voters, forcing Cornyn into one of the toughest races in his career.

“The fact that Paxton jumped into this race and is leaving a very safe attorney general slot indicates Cornyn’s vulnerabilities,” Republican political consultant Matthew Langston told the Dallas Morning News, “But we are sitting nine months from the election and nobody is really plugged into the race, so I don’t know that the polls today are going to be indicative of what the end result is.”

GOP primaries in Texas have low voter turnout and are dominated by the most conservative voters in the state. They usually frown upon bipartisan work in Congress. That's something Cornyn will have to overcome because during his tenure in the Senate, with its 60-vote threshold to pass a filibuster, he often needs to work with Democrats to get major pieces of legislation passed.

Paxton doesn't have a Washington voting history and can brand himself more of a conservative fighter in his role as Texas AG. However, he's been followed by corruption allegations since he's been in statewide office —from multi-year back and forth over state criminal charges over securities fraud, which he settled; a whistleblower lawsuit from former staffers; and a very public impeachment trial, where he was acquitted by the Texas Senate.

Houston-area Republican Congressman Wesley Hunt is also running television ads across the state, testing the waters for a statewide run.