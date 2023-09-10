Big moments from week one of Paxton impeachment trial

For the first time in more than a hundred years, a statewide official walked into the Texas Senate to face possible removal from office. Suspended Attorney General Ken Paxton's wife, Sen. Angela Paxton, R - McKinney, hugged him before the trial began.

Sen. Phil King, R - Weatherford, offered a prayer.

"We pray that when all of this is over, all of us will walk away knowing in your eyes that we did the right thing," said Sen. King.

They used one of the most sacred relics in the state, the Sam Houston Bible, to swear in presiding Judge Dan Patrick and the Senators who will decide Paxton's fate.

The suspended attorney general denied sixteen impeachment charges read before the court through his attorney.

"Those allegations are untrue, therefore he pleads not guilty," said Paxton's attorney Tony Buzbee.

After the presiding judge Dan Patrick ruled Paxton himself won't be compelled to testify, he left through the capitol basement not to return for the rest of the week.

Upstairs on day one, a small crowd of supporters bussed in from Paxton's home Collin County lined up early, got a ticket and watched from the gallery.

“We duly elected him back in this last election and this trial is trying to overturn the voice of the people,” said Jennifer White of Frisco.

As the first week ended, Patrick received praise for being fair and keeping the trial on track.

Senate rejects motions to dismiss

A big moment on day one of the trial was when the Senate rejected motions to dismiss the articles of impeachment by Paxton's defense team. That also gave the public a glimpse of where the senators stood on Paxton's arguments going into the trial.

Seven Republican senators sided against Paxton in every motion including North Texas senators Kelly Hancock, Phil King, and Drew Springer.

Five GOP senators sometimes voted with Paxton's defense and sometimes against. That included Senator Brian Birdwell from North Texas.

Six senators sided with Paxton in all the motions including Tan Parker and Bob Hall from the metroplex area.

For conviction, 21 out of the 30 voting senators need to side against Paxton's arguments and with the House managers. There are 12 democratic senators, who are expected to vote against the Republican attorney general.

Opening statements

Each side had one hour for opening statements but the two sides used different strategies.

The House managers only used 17 minutes of their time saving the rest for their witnesses. Char of the investigating committee, Rep. Andrew Murr, R - Junction, claimed Paxton used his office to punish Austin real estate developer Nate Paul's enemies in exchange for a home renovation and help with an extra-marital affair. Murr said they had to use this extreme measure of impeachment to protect the citizens of Texas from Ken Paxton in office.

"Wrongs justifying impeachment don't have to be crimes. Wrongs justifying impeachment have to be broader than that because they have the purpose of protecting the state, not punishing the offender. Mr. Paxton should be removed because he failed to protect the state instead he used the power of his office for his own benefit," said Murr.

On the other side, Paxton's defense unlike the House prosecutors used 59 minutes of their hour between Tony Buzbee and Dan Codgell.

The Paxton team had three things to argue. First, the voters reelected Paxton and decided they don't really mind these issues because many have been aired publicly. Second, these accusations may sound serious but they're really not that bad once the facts are laid out. Third, the impeachment is a conspiracy from Paxton's political opponents.

"We are living on the wet end of democracy right now. Is it up to the the voters? Or is it up to politicians to decide who stays in office? Your decision is much bigger than Ken Paxton. Your decision is literally about democracy in this state," said Dan Cogdell.

The first witnesses

Then the House managers started calling their witnesses. The first three were all Paxton's own top staff who wen to the FBI, accusing their boss of illegal actions.

The first was Jeff Mateer. He was Paxton's number to man in the office and a longtime conservative lawyer who now works on religious liberty and free speech cases.

"Mr. Paxton was engaged in conduct that was immoral, unethical, and I had a good faith belief that it was illegal," said Mateer.

Both Mateer and the next witness Ryan Bangert told the jury how they were concerned and frankly though it was bizarre how Paxton paid so much attention to this one man, developer Nate Paul. At one point they thought he was being blackmailed by Paul.

Bangert was the deputy first assistant attorney general. He spoke about how Paxton called him on a weekend and ordered him to get out an attorney general opinion that benefited Paul's businesses when he never had that type of haste for others.

"He was acting like a man with a gun to his head," said Bangert.

"In what way?" asked prosecutor Rusty Hardin.

"Anxious. Desperate. Urging me to get this out as quickly as humanly possible," said Bangert.

Another moment came when the third witness, former Deputy Attorney General for Legal Counsel Ryan Vassar began to choke up when talking about how a man he admired, Ken Paxton, was now calling him a rouge employee. He admired Paxton, he said, only to lose faith in him as life went on.

A big moment for the defense came when Vassar told the court the group went to the FBI with "no evidence" of a crime.

"We had no evidence that we could point to, but we had reasonable conclusions that we could draw," said Vassar.

Rusty Hardin the next day asked Vassar whether Vassar meant documentary evidence and Vassar said he did.

Friday ended with the former head of law enforcement in the AG's office, former Texas Ranger David Maxwell, on the stand.