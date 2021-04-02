Beto O'Rourke

Beto O'Rourke Says He Currently Has No Plans to Run for Texas Governor

By Julie Fine

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Former El Paso Representative Beto O’Rourke, who has been talked about as a Texas gubernatorial candidate, told NBC 5 and The Dallas Morning News that he is focusing on what he is doing now and currently has no plans to run for governor. O’Rourke is teaching and operates Powered By People, a grassroots group, which helps people register to vote. 

“I’ve got no plans to run and I am very focused on the things that I am lucky enough to do right now. Organizing, registering voters, and teaching,” said O’Rourke.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

He sent a statement later, saying, “What I said today is what I’ve been saying for months: I’m not currently considering a run for office. I’m focused on what I’m doing now (teaching and organizing). Nothing’s changed and nothing I said would preclude me from considering a run in the future.”

Lone Star Politics

Covering politics throughout the state of Texas.

DallasNews.com 8 hours ago

‘I Don't Want Them Here At All,' Texas GOP Candidate Says About Chinese Immigrants

voting rights Apr 1

Texas Senate Passes More Restrictive Voting Bill

O’Rourke made his comments during a wide-ranging interview for Lone Star Politics. You can see the full interview, and hear more on the podcast, coming up Sunday Morning at 8:30.  O’Rourke also discusses voting bills in the Texas House, and the border.

Click here to listen to the latest episode of the Lone Star Politics Podcast.

You can read more about this story from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News by clicking here.

O'Rourke also talked about the surge of unaccompanied children crossing the southern border. You can see that portion of the interview below.

The surge of unaccompanied children crossing the southern border continues. Political reporter Julie Fine spoke with former El Paso Congressman Beto O’Rourke about the growing tensions on this week’s Lone Star Politics.

This article tagged under:

Beto O'RourkeTexas governor
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us