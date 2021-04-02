Beto O'Rourke Says He Currently Has No Plans to Run for Texas Governor

Former El Paso Representative Beto O’Rourke, who has been talked about as a Texas gubernatorial candidate, told NBC 5 and The Dallas Morning News that he is focusing on what he is doing now and currently has no plans to run for governor. O’Rourke is teaching and operates Powered By People, a grassroots group, which helps people register to vote.

“I’ve got no plans to run and I am very focused on the things that I am lucky enough to do right now. Organizing, registering voters, and teaching,” said O’Rourke.

He sent a statement later, saying, “What I said today is what I’ve been saying for months: I’m not currently considering a run for office. I’m focused on what I’m doing now (teaching and organizing). Nothing’s changed and nothing I said would preclude me from considering a run in the future.”

O’Rourke made his comments during a wide-ranging interview for Lone Star Politics. You can see the full interview, and hear more on the podcast, coming up Sunday Morning at 8:30. O’Rourke also discusses voting bills in the Texas House, and the border.

O'Rourke also talked about the surge of unaccompanied children crossing the southern border. You can see that portion of the interview below.

