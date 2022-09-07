Beto O'Rourke Campaign Comes to Denton Wednesday

Former El Paso Congressman Beto O'Rourke's run for Texas governor included a stop in Denton Wednesday, the final week of a 49-city road trip across the Lone Star State.

The Democrat visited North Texas as a new poll by the University of Houston and Texas Southern University showed Republican Gov. Greg Abbott up 7%. That has been a pretty consistent number through recent polling, and we asked O’Rourke about that.

“I think seeing what has happened in New York and Alaska, in Kansas, the extraordinary level of turnout against extremism in those states regardless of what the polls said prior to those elections," O'Rourke said. "Voters -- Democrats, independents and Republicans -- are standing up against extremism and for candidates who will protect a woman’s right to choose."

Abortion has now become a main issue in midterm elections. In an interview on Lone Star Politics last week, Abbott said O’Rourke fought against a bill protecting newborns.

“He not only believes in abortion until the very last minute before a fully developed child is given birth, but he was even against a law that would require a doctor to give medical care to a baby that survived abortion,” said Abbott.

The bill, which was introduced in the U.S. House in 2015, would have required doctors to perform lifesaving care on a newborn that survived an abortion.

“I want to make sure as I did in Congress, as I will as governor, that decisions women that make are left to the very women themselves in consultation with their doctors,” O’Rourke said.

During questions with reporters following the rally in Denton, O’Rourke was clear about his position on abortion. He says he supports the standards set by Roe v. Wade.

“That has been the law of the land won by Texas women 49 years ago. It is one that has worked across this country and in Texas until this attack on women's reproductive freedom under Governor Greg Abbott,” O’Rourke said.

The two will meet later this month in Edinburg Texas, for a statewide debate.