Beto O'Rourke Begins ‘People of Texas' Campaign With Town Hall in Dallas Sunday

Following his win in the primary elections, Democrat Beto O'Rourke says he will officially begin his statewide People of Texas Campaign with an education town hall in Dallas this weekend.

The Democratic gubernatorial candidate announced the first stop on Twitter Thursday afternoon. O'Rourke is facing incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott (R) in the Nov. 8 race for governor.

When I'm governor, we'll fully fund public schools and fully support teachers, students, and parents.



That work starts now. Join me for an Education Town Hall in Dallas. Hope to see you on Sunday at 2:30.https://t.co/b4oG6PALIp — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) March 3, 2022

Although the location is tentative, the event starts Sunday, March 6 at 2:30 p.m. and is open to the public. Check back for details on the location.

During the town hall, O'Rourke plans to outline his unifying vision for world-class public schools in the state of Texas including fully funding public school classrooms, raising teachers' pay, and ending high-pressure standardized testing.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to ask the El Paso native questions in order to learn from those that he wants to serve as governor.