Beth Van Duyne Wins GOP Nomination for U.S. House District 24 Published 1 hour ago • Updated 1 hour ago NBC 5 News Beth Van Duyne wins the Republican nomination for U.S. House in Texas' 24th Congressional District. U.S. House District 24 (R) 38% reporting Winner Beth Van Duyne 86% 36,652 Nate Weymouth 14% 5,771