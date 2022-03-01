texas primary

Beth Van Duyne Wins GOP Nomination for U.S. House District 24

Beth Van Duyne wins the Republican nomination for U.S. House in Texas' 24th Congressional District.

  • U.S. House District 24 (R)

    38% reporting

    • Winner

      Beth Van Duyne

      86%

      36,652

    • Nate Weymouth

      14%

      5,771
