American Airlines Center To Be Largest Voting Center in Dallas County on Election Day

Dallas' American Airlines Center will serve as the largest polling place in Dallas County on Election Day, Nov. 3.

The home of the Dallas Mavericks and Dallas Stars came to be a polling place following larger discussions between NBA teams and players around social justice and racial equality. The league said Friday they hoped to work with local elections officials to convert the facilities into voting locations for the November election in all cities where the league franchise owns or controls the property.

For the Mavericks, using the AAC as a polling place is part of their "Mavs Take ACTION!" plan to address racial inequalities and promote social justice and change in North Texas.

American Airlines Center will be a polling place on Election Day only and will not be one of the county's Early Voting locations.

On Election Day the AAC will offer plenty of room to keep voters safely distanced amid the ongoing pandemic. The arena also provides ample free parking as well as adjacent access to light rail and bus stops.

Dallas County voters are able to vote at any polling location in the county, regardless of their precinct. Early voting runs Tuesday, Oct. 13 through Friday Oct. 30. Election Day is the following Tuesday, Nov. 3. To see a list of Early Voting and Election Day voting locations in Dallas County, visit DallasCountyVotes.org.

The last day to register to vote is Monday, Oct. 5. Click here to check your status or to register to vote visit VoteTexas.gov.