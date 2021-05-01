DALLAS CITY COUNCIL

May 1 Election: All 14 Dallas City Council Seats Contested in Municipal Election

Three of the seats are open due to term-limited incumbents

Dallas City Hall
NBC 5

Election Results Pages:
Special Election: U.S. Rep. Dist. 6
By County: Collin | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant
Propositions: School Bonds | Municipal Props
All Races: Alphabetical Listing

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

All 14 Dallas City Council seats are contested in Saturday’s municipal election with three of them open due to term-limited incumbents.

  • Dallas – City Council Place 1

    % reporting

    • Gerardo Sanchez

      0%

      0

    • Stephani Kyle

      0%

      0

    • Chad West

      0%

      0

    • Giovanni Valderas

      0%

      0

  • Dallas – City Council Place 2

    % reporting

    • Jennifer Cortez

      0%

      0

    • Jesse Moreno

      0%

      0

    • Jonas Park

      0%

      0

    • Sana Syed

      0%

      0

    • Raha Assadi

      0%

      0

    • Michael Fetzer

      0%

      0

  • Dallas – City Council Place 3

    % reporting

    • Casey Thomas

      0%

      0

    • Irby Foster

      0%

      0

  • Dallas – City Council Place 4

    % reporting

    • Maxie Johnson

      0%

      0

    • Lelani Russell

      0%

      0

    • Matt Canto

      0%

      0

    • Carolyn Arnold

      0%

      0

    • Johnny Aguinaga

      0%

      0

  • Dallas – City Council Place 5

    % reporting

    • Jaime Resendez

      0%

      0

    • Ruth Torres

      0%

      0

    • Yolanda Williams

      0%

      0

    • Terry Perkins

      0%

      0

  • Dallas – City Council Place 6

    % reporting

    • Earl Thomas

      0%

      0

    • Tony Carrillo

      0%

      0

    • Omar Narvaez

      0%

      0

    • Monica Alonzo

      0%

      0

    • Wendi Macon

      0%

      0

  • Dallas – City Council Place 7

    % reporting

    • Kevin Felder

      0%

      0

    • Donald Parish

      0%

      0

    • Calvin Johnson

      0%

      0

    • Tramonica Brown

      0%

      0

    • Walter Higgins

      0%

      0

    • James Turknett

      0%

      0

    • Israel Turknett

      0%

      0

    • Adam Bazaldua

      0%

      0

  • Dallas – City Council Place 8

    % reporting

    • Tennell Atkins

      0%

      0

    • Subrina Brenham

      0%

      0

    • Davante Peters

      0%

      0

    • Lakolya London

      0%

      0

  • Dallas – City Council Place 9

    % reporting

    • Paula Blackmon

      0%

      0

    • Judy Kumar

      0%

      0

    • John Botefuhr

      0%

      0

  • Dallas – City Council Place 10

    % reporting

    • Adam McGough

      0%

      0

    • Sirrano Baldeo

      0%

      0

  • Dallas – City Council Place 11

    % reporting

    • Jaynie Schultz

      0%

      0

    • Hosanna Yemiru

      0%

      0

    • Barry Wernick

      0%

      0

    • Candy Evans

      0%

      0

  • Dallas – City Council Place 12

    % reporting

    • Elva Curl

      0%

      0

    • Cara Mendelsohn

      0%

      0

  • Dallas – City Council Place 13

    % reporting

    • Ryan Moore

      0%

      0

    • Da'On Boulanger-Chatman

      0%

      0

    • Gay Willis

      0%

      0

    • Leland Burk

      0%

      0

    • Mac Smith

      0%

      0

  • Dallas – City Council Place 14

    % reporting

    • Paul Ridley

      0%

      0

    • David Blewett

      0%

      0

    • Elizabeth Viney

      0%

      0

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson is not on the ballot since he is only halfway through a four-year term.

A list of all races, listed alphabetically, can be found here.

Decision 2021 Election Results

The results of more than 450 races can be seen in the pages below, sorted by category and county.

election results 23 hours ago

May 1 Election Results: Dallas County

election results 23 hours ago

May 1 Election Results: Tarrant County

election results 23 hours ago

May 1 Election Results: Denton County

election results 23 hours ago

May 1 Election Results: Collin County

election day 21 hours ago

May 1 Election Results: Dozens of North Texas Cities, Towns Electing New Mayors

propositions 21 hours ago

May 1 Election Results: School District Propositions, Bonds

County Election Pages

For other race results throughout North Texas, county election pages can be found here: Anderson, Bosque, Comanche, Collin, Cooke, Dallas, Delta, Denton, Ellis, Erath, Fannin, Freestone, Hamilton, Henderson, Hill, Hood, Hopkins, Hunt, Jack, Johnson, Kaufman, Lamar, Navarro, Palo Pinto, Parker, Rains, Red River, Rockwall, Somervell, Tarrant, Van Zandt, Wise.

This article tagged under:

DALLAS CITY COUNCIL
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us