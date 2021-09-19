Abbott's Right Turn Deflates GOP Rivals But Opens Door for O'Rourke, McConaughey, Poll Finds

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has kept conservative primary challengers at bay by tacking hard right on abortion, the border, mask and vaccine mandates, guns and critical race theory.

But the strategy has come at a high price.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

His overall support is plunging, potentially leaving him vulnerable to the likes of actor Matthew McConaughey and former congressman Beto O’Rourke, according to a new poll from The Dallas Morning News and University of Texas at Tyler.

A whopping 54% of Texans surveyed think the state is on the wrong track. Just 45% approve of the governor’s job performance.

Read more from NBC 5's media partner The Dallas Morning News.