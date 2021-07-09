Greg Abbott

Abbott to Hold Border Security Briefing at Capitol as Special Session Begins

The governor will be joined by sheriffs from Texas border communities

greg abbott
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) will hold a border security briefing Saturday at the state Capitol, where he will be joined by sheriffs from border communities.

The governor did not provide any other details about the briefing, but it comes after Abbott named border security as one of the 11 priorities for the Texas Legislature's special session, which began Thursday.

Abbott announced plans for Texas to build a border wall along the Texas-Mexico border in June.

According to a University of Texas/Texas Tribune poll published June 28, Texas voters considered immigration and border security as the most important facing the state.

Abbott will be joined by Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, Adjutant General of Texas Tracy Norris and Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw.

