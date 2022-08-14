Abbott Maintains Lead Over O'Rourke in Latest Dallas Morning News Poll

New polling from the Dallas Morning News and UT Tyler shows Gov. Greg Abbott (R) holding a steady lead over his Democratic opponent, former congressman Beto O’Rourke.

The same poll finds that a majority of respondents believe the State of Texas is headed in the wrong direction.

Even as the race for governor heats up with less than three months to Election Day, the gap between Abbott and O’Rourke is unchanged.

In the latest DMN/UT-Tyler poll, conducted in the first week of August, respondents favor Abbott 46% to O'Rourke's 39%.

Thar seven-point margin has not changed in three months.

O’Rourke has spent much of that time campaigning on restoring abortion rights in Texas and has called for increased gun safety laws, like raising the minimum age from 18 to 21 to purchase semi-automatic weapons.

Matthew Wilson, professor of political science at SMU, said issues like the Dobbs Decision at the U.S. Supreme Court, which led to overturning Roe V. Wade, and guns likely will not move enough disaffected Abbott voters to O’Rourke.

“If we’re at the same place post-Dobbs that we were pre-Dobbs, it suggests that Abbott is weathering that potential storm,” Wilson said.

The same polling finds a majority of Texans unhappy with the direction the state is headed with 56% saying Texas is headed in the wrong direction under the two-term leadership of Abbott.

Respondents also said they trust Abbott over O’Rourke on issues like the economy, reducing crime and securing the border.

As the November election approaches, it remains to be seen what will motivate voters - support for their candidate or concern about what happens if the other option wins.

“I think there is a lot of concern across the political spectrum about the direction that the nation and the state are heading,” Wilson said.