Abbott Has Razor-Thin Edge Over Potential Challenger McConaughey, New Poll Shows

The poll shows that since April, Abbott has improved his standing with all voters

By Robert T. Garrett

LEFT: Matthew McConaughey participates in a Q&A after a special screening of his new film "The Gentlemen" at Hogg Memorial Auditorium at The University of Texas at Austin on January 21, 2020 in Austin, Texas. RIGHT: Texas Governor Greg Abbott speaks at a press conference where Abbott signed Senate Bills 2 and 3 at the Capitol on June 8, 2021 in Austin, Texas.
Gary Miller/Montinique Monroe/Getty Images

Gov. Greg Abbott, after trailing potential challenger Matthew McConaughey in the spring, has rebounded and now has a slight — but not statistically significant — lead over the movie star in a hypothetical matchup in next year’s race for governor, according to a poll released Sunday by The Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas at Tyler.

Abbott, a two-term Republican, is favored by 39% of Texans of all political stripes, while McConaughey, who hasn’t picked a political party or even committed to running, draws backing from 38%. Nearly a quarter of Texans said they’d vote for someone else.

The poll, conducted June 22-29, surveyed 1,090 registered voters and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.4 percentage points.

