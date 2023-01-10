The 88th state legislative session is underway as both state representatives and senators were sworn in in Austin.

“First day always feels great, and I am looking forward to getting to know my new colleagues, and seeing where we can strike a compromise,” said Senator Royce West, D-Dallas.

In a show of bipartisanship, Republican Representative Dade Phelan of Beaumont was re-elected as Texas Speaker of the House almost unanimously.

“All of us represent 150 unique populations from cities, the suburbs and the countryside. 194,000 strong in each district," Speaker Phelan said. "While our districts are certainly unique, they have one thing in common: They have trusted us to be their voice."

Phelan stressed property tax reform, school safety and border security, among many priorities this legislative session. This session is a historic one, with more than a 32 billion dollar surplus.

“Education, education, education. Making sure that we invest in our schools, that we help our colleges give more financial aid to students,” said Rep. Victoria Neave Criado, D-Dallas, of the surplus.

Rep. Criado also stressed property tax relief. That is in the minds of many lawmakers.

“I want to make certain that we do property tax relief, we do it the right way,” said Sen West.

“There are some one-time needs that we can address in the state, and we have to agree upon that, but yeah, I think in large part it is a surplus. Let’s use it to keep our economy, going to give it back as much as we can to those that gave it to us. It's not ours,” said State Senator Kelly Hancock, R-Richland Hills.

Governor Greg Abbott, R-TX, spoke to lawmakers and expressed optimism about the session.

“As we embark on the session, I think it’s a great coalescence among both chambers, among all the leadership, about not only what the issues are, but also what the solutions to those issues are,” Abbott said.

Governor Abbott and Lieutenant Governor Patrick will take the oath of office on Tuesday's inauguration.