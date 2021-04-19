7 Candidates on the Ballot to Replace Outgoing Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams

Eight candidates filed before the Feb. 12 deadline to run for their chance to be the next mayor of Arlington.

Residents will be able to begin early voting starting April 19. The city’s 2021 general election will take place May 1 alongside many other local elections, including Fort Worth who is also electing a new mayor as Betsy Price announces her last term.

More information about each candidate is included below, alphabetized by last name. The candidates are listed in the order of ballot placement.

Doni Anthony

Doni Anthony is an inbound sales and business development representative as well as a fervent activist in the Arlington community. If elected mayor, Anthony’s main focus is to provide Arlington residents with freedom and safety, supporting local businesses and first responders, and providing transparency on all local government initiatives and rulings. Click here to learn more about this candidate.

Kelly R. Burke

Kelly Burke owns Mrs. Burke’s Academy and KRB FITNESS & APPAREL. Burke attended Texas Community College as well as Tyndale Theological Seminary. Her main focus if elected for mayor includes reforming taxes, improving street infrastructure, education, and police/fire. Known for his strong family focus, Burke hopes to minimize government involvement in family matters and create a safer environment for children by placing police officers in schools. Click here to learn more about this candidate.

Michael Glaspie

Michael Glaspie has lived in the city for nearly 40 years with his family and served on the Arlington ISD school board from 1991 to 2008 and then the Arlington City Council representing District 8 from 2012 to 2019. He's also served on several city committees. Glaspie has also served as a minister of Mount Olive Baptist Church and a U.S. Army Vietnam Combat Veteran. In education, Glaspie holds two Bachelor’s degrees, one in mathematics from UT Austin and another in biblical studies from the Southern Bible Institute, and two master’s degrees in marketing/finance (UT Austin) and religion (B.H. Carroll Theological Institute). If elected, Glaspie’s main priorities will be further equipping first responders with tools and techniques, keeping taxes low, and maintaining and improving infrastructure and safety in Arlington neighborhoods, streets, parks, libraries, etc. Click here to learn more about this candidate.

Cirilo Ocampo Jr.

Cirilo Ocampo Jr. is a geographic information systems specialist at Bass Enterprises Production Co. and holds a Bachelor’s in Advertising from the University of Texas as Arlington. It appears that Ocampo did not launch a campaign website with more information on his background and platform.

Jim Ross

Jim Ross is an Arlington native and has lived in the city for nearly 40 years. Ross is a Marine and currently is employed as a businessman. Ross has a degree in criminal justice from Dallas Baptist University and a Juris Doctor law degree from Texas Wesleyan University School of Law. Ross has served on the board of directors for the Arlington Police Foundation, the Greater Arlington Chamber of Commerce, the Margarita Society, Special Olympics, and the American Heart Association. If elected, Ross hopes to create a good relationship with businesses, enhance career development with education, address traffic congestion and parking issues, maintaining public health and safety, as well as reducing the tax burden. Ross is endorsed by the current mayor of Arlington, Jeff Williams, former mayor Richard Greene, the Arlington Police Association, and more. Click here to learn more about this candidate.

Marvin Sutton

Marvin Sutton is a southwest Georgia native who spent nearly eight years in the Air Force and more than 30 years in air traffic control services. He currently serves as an Arlington City Councilman in District 3, a position he earned in 2019. Sutton has obtained degrees from Tarrant County Community College and the University of Texas at Arlington. If elected to office, he hopes to focus on public safety, economic growth, as well as infrastructure and transportation. Click here to learn more about this candidate.

Jerry Warden

Jerry Warden is a talent purchasing agent in the Arlington area. It appears that Warden did not launch a campaign website with more information on his background or platform. Warden, according to the city's candidate filing list, was declared ineligible on April 8 due to previous felony convictions. According to a report in the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, "Warden has multiple felony convictions and a lifetime registration in the state’s sex offender registry" and "state law prohibits people with felonies from running unless they have been pardoned or had their full citizenship rights restored, but does not specify all means by which felons can restore them." In an interview with the paper, Warden said his rights were restored after he served his sentences and that he disagreed with the Arlington city secretary's ruling declaring him ineligible.

Dewayne T. Washington

DeWayne Washington is an executive director and founder of the Gentlemen’s Society and senior pastor at Love Church in Arlington. He is familiar with Tarrant County as he was born in Fort Worth and currently lives in Arlington. Washington attended Tarrant County Junior College along with Bethel College, obtaining a degree in organizational leadership. If elected mayor, Washington plans to focus on citizen safety, reducing debt, protecting and encouraging children as well as senior citizens. Click here to learn more about this candidate.

For more information on these candidates, you can also visit The Dallas Morning News' voter guide for the Arlington mayor's race.

Early voting runs from April 19 through April 27. The last day to apply for a ballot by mail (received, not postmarked) is April 20. Mail-in ballots must be received by May 1 unless a late-arriving deadline applies. Election Day is Saturday, May 1.