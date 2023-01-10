88th texas legislature

5 Ways Texas Lawmakers Could Change the Way You Live

The Legislature convenes Tuesday and could pass laws related to taxes, education and health care

By Gromer Jeffers, The Dallas Morning News

security outside texas capitol
Scott Gordon, NBC 5 News

The curtain rises Tuesday on Texas’ legislative show, a drama that likely will result in laws that change how we live.

During the 140-day session that starts Tuesday, lawmakers will approve a budget -- the only task they are mandated to complete. But many bills involving taxation, education, health care, infrastructure and various social issues will be debated and sent to Gov. Greg Abbott to be signed into law.

While most legislation has a purpose, some are more impactful than others.

Our partners at The Dallas Morning News take a look at five proposals that could change the lives of Texans including property tax reduction, school choice, abortion, sports betting and mass shootings/school safety.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

88th texas legislature 18 hours ago

State Lawmakers Have Record-Breaking $188B to Spend on Texas Budget

Austin 5 hours ago

Texas Lawmakers Face Big Decisions as New Legislative Session Begins on Tuesday

This article tagged under:

88th texas legislatureAustinTexas LegislatureDallasNews
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us