11 Candidates Crowd Field in Fort Worth Mayor's Race

Eleven people have filed to run to be the next mayor of Fort Worth and to succeed outgoing Mayor Betsy Price who announced earlier this year she would not be running for a sixth term, thereby ending her record 10-year stint as mayor and leaving the 2021 race up for grabs.

Fort Worth residents will be able to begin early voting starting April 19. The city’s 2021 general election will take place May 1 alongside many other local elections, including Arlington who is also electing a new mayor.

More information about each candidate is included below, alphabetized by their last name.

Brian Byrd

Brian Byrd currently serves as a Fort Worth City Councilmember representing District 3, a position he’s held since 2017. In addition, he’s a founder and physician of Texas Family Medicine as well as a former CEO of Texas Hospice. Byrd attended UT Austin and majored in international business and minored in marketing. He later went to medical school at the University of Texas Health Sciences Center and obtained a master’s degree in church-state studies at Baylor. If elected, Byrd’s focuses will be on keeping taxes low, attracting high-paying quality jobs to the city, creating an educated, job-ready workforce, maintaining a safe and welcoming city, and having an efficient government. Click here to learn more about this candidate.

Daniel “DC” Caldwell I

Daniel “DC” Caldwell is currently is an educator, substitute teaching in the Fort Worth Independent School District. In the past, Caldwell has also run for Dallas City Council before moving to Fort Worth. Caldwell attended Texas A&M and obtained a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering and also attended Texas Southern University's Thurgood Marshall School of Law. If elected, Caldwell plans to create more efficient use of taxpayer dollars, revise public policy, and respond to local community concerns. Click here to learn more about this candidate.

Mylene George

Mylene George is a marketing coordinator who’s lived in Fort Worth for nearly 30 years. George studied Business Marketing at Tarrant County College. No campaign website was found for this candidate.

Mike Haynes

Mike Haynes is a CEO of the Haynes Distribution Hub and a Fort Worth native, with 32 years spent in the area. Haynes attended Brookhaven Community College and later obtained a bachelor’s degree in business from Dallas Christian College. According to a recent Facebook post, if elected Haynes plans to focus on raising pay, creating felony family hobs, addressing mental health issues, and creating more nonprofit organizations. No campaign website was found for this candidate.

Cedric C. Kanyinda

Cedric C. Kanyinda is an IT professional who obtained his bachelor’s degree in cell and molecular biology as well as his MBA from Texas Woman’s University. No campaign website was found for this candidate.

Mattie Parker

Mattie Parker is the founding CEO of Fort Worth Cradle to Career and the Tarrant To & Through Partnership and is bringing five years of experience as Chief of Staff for the Fort Worth Mayor and City Council to the race as well. Parker is a UT Austin graduate with a Bachelor of Arts in Government. If elected mayor, Parker’s priorities are inclusive leadership with every Fort Worth family, watching taxes to maintain city hall efficiency, and creating safer neighborhoods with well-funded police services. Parker has also been endorsed by the Fort Worth Police Officers Association and current Fort Worth Mayor, Betsy Price. Click here to learn more about this candidate.

Steve Penate

Steve Penate is a real estate broker and founding pastor and elder of Mercy Culture Church in Fort Worth where he created and continues to lead a ministry to marketplace and business leaders. Penate obtained his bachelor’s degree from Arizona State University and has work experience in the financial and nonprofit sector. If elected, Penate plans for his mayoral focus to be on lowering property taxes, small business growth, improving schools, improving infrastructure, and creating a safer Fort Worth. Click here to learn more about this candidate.

Deborah Peoples

Deborah Peoples is another candidate on the ballot who hopes to bring her experience as a Tarrant County Democratic chairwoman to the city. Peoples obtained her bachelor’s degree from Texas Woman’s University in speech communication and rhetoric and then obtained a master’s degree from the same institution in business administration. She went on to work as the vice president of AT&T, an asset she deems essential to helping Fort Worth with economic growth. If elected, Peoples plans to focus her campaign on listening and joining with Fort Worth residents, healthcare, justice, education, economy, and infrastructure. Peoples ran for mayor in 2019 against Betsy Price, Price received 55.7% of the votes while Peoples received 42.9%. Click here to learn more about this candidate.

Chris Rector

Chris Rector is an author and disabled veteran running for Fort Worth mayor. According to Facebook, his campaign focuses if elected would be centered around personal freedom, economic freedom, and a debt-free future. In addition, the post says he would contribute transparency and positive change, revitalize the economy impacted by COVID-19, lower tax rates, and recruit employers/developers to the city. No campaign website was found for this candidate.

Ann Zadeh

Ann Zadeh has lived in Fort Worth for more than 30 years and currently serves as a Fort Worth City Councilwoman representing District 9. Zadeh has also served on the Fort Worth Zoning Commission for six years. Zadeh studied environmental studies at the University of California, Santa Crus before obtaining her master’s degree in city and regional planning from the University of Texas at Arlington. If elected, Zadeh’s focus would be on housing, ethics, and transparency in local governments, the citizen police review board, and independent redistricting. Click here to learn more about this candidate.

For more information on these candidates, you can also visit The Dallas Morning News' voter guide for the Fort Worth mayor's race.

Early voting runs from April 19 through April 27. The last day to apply for a ballot by mail (received, not postmarked) is April 20. Mail-in ballots must be received by May 1 unless a late-arriving deadline applies. Election Day is Saturday, May 1.