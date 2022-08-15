Donald Trump

Justice Department Asks Judge to Keep Trump Search Warrant Affidavit Sealed, Citing Investigation

Federal prosecutors said the affidavit should remain sealed in order “to protect the integrity of an ongoing law enforcement investigation that implicates national security.”

Justice Department lawyers on Monday asked the judge who approved the search warrant for former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort to keep the accompanying affidavit under seal, citing a need to protect the ongoing investigation.

Federal prosecutors responded to inquiries from numerous news organizations, including NBC News, to make the affidavit public by arguing it should remain sealed “to protect the integrity of an ongoing law enforcement investigation that implicates national security.”

"Disclosure at this juncture of the affidavit supporting probable cause would, by contrast, cause significant and irreparable damage to this ongoing criminal investigation," U.S. attorney Juan Gonzalez and the Justice Department's counterintelligence and export control chief Jay Bratt wrote in Monday's court filing. "There remain compelling reasons, including to protect the integrity of an ongoing law enforcement investigation that implicates national security, that support keeping the affidavit sealed."

The affidavit contains the government's reasonings for conducting the search of Trump's home. Trump allies on Capitol Hill and elsewhere are clamoring for the Justice Department to unseal the affidavit.

