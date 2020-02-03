Julian Castro Makes Final Push in Iowa for Warren

Campaign surrogates will play a key role Monday in Iowa for Democratic presidential candidates, especially the senators in Washington for the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

Former U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro, who endorsed Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) when he ended his presidential bid, started Monday in Cedar Falls, Iowa. He spoke to volunteers and was expected to make several stops before the U.S. senators return Monday night for the results of the Iowa caucuses.

"I have always said that Iowans take their role very seriously," Castro said. "So it's been neat, especially these last couple of weeks when people are really tuned into the campaigns, to get out there and make the case for Sen. Warren, of why we should elect her president."

For senators who needed to return to Washington for the impeachment trial, Saturday and Sunday marked their full days of campaigning before the caucuses. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) spoke to volunteers in Cedar Rapids, while former mayor of South Bend Indiana Pete Buttigieg and former Vice President Joe Biden held separate events in Des Moines.

Monday, polls showed Sanders and Biden in a close race ahead of the caucuses.