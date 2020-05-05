New York

Judge Restores NY Democratic Presidential Primary on June 23

The judge ruled it unconstitutional to not hold the primary, and said there remains enough time beforehand to determine how to carry it out safely

Causa_indignacion_tarea_de_ninos_de_cuarto_grado.jpg
Getty Images

The New York Democratic presidential primary must take place June 23 because canceling it would be unconstitutional, a judge ruled Tuesday.

U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres ruled after hearing arguments a day earlier as lawyers for withdrawn presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Andrew Yang argued that it was wrong to cancel the primary.

The judge said there was enough time before the primary occurs to figure out how to carry it out safely.

Politics

Politics from around the world.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg 14 mins ago

Justice Ginsburg in Hospital With Infection, Court Says

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Trump Tours Honeywell Facility Making Masks in Phoenix

The Democratic members of the State’s Board of Elections voted to cancel the primary even though New York was still planning to hold its congressional and state-level primaries June 23. They cited the coronavirus as a reason to cancel the election since Joe Biden is now unopposed.

Former Democratic presidential nominee Andrew Yang is suing the New York Board of Elections over the cancellation of the state's presidential primary due to coronavirus concerns.

The New York State Board of Elections had no comment following the ruling, and said their legal team was reviewing the decision.

This article tagged under:

New Yorkpolitics
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us