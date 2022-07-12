The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot on Tuesday used video testimony and live witnesses to lay out the origins of the violence, attempting to show how far-right extremists answered Trump's “call to action” for a big rally in Washington, D.C.

At its seventh public hearing, the Jan. 6 panel not only detailed the plans of extremist groups like the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers ahead of the attack, but also kept its focus on what was happening inside the White House at the time.

Catch up on Tuesday's hearing in the below videos:

Cheney: Trump Tried to Call a Witness After Last Hearing

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

During her closing statement at Tuesday’s January 6 committee hearing, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., revealed that former President Donald Trump called a witness after a prior hearing.

Ranking member Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said at the end of her closing statement that former President Donald Trump "tried to call a witness in our investigation" following the committee's last hearing, which was on June 28.

Cheney said it was "a witness you have not yet seen in these hearings."

Cheney: Trump Not an ‘Impressionable Child' and Responsible for Actions

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming, began Tuesday’s Jan. 6 hearing by noting a shift in tone from allies of former President Donald Trump, moving from denial of responsibility to casting blame on outside parties. “President Trump is a 76-year-old man. He is not an impressionable child. Just like everyone else in our country, he is responsible for his own actions and his own choices.”

Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, the vice chair of the Jan. 6 House committee investigating the Capitol riot, said at the opening of Tuesday's hearing that the panel has seen a change in how witnesses and lawyers in the Trump orbit approach the committee and are now defending the former president by blaming the "crazies" surrounding him.

Former AG Barr Says He Questioned Trump Over Claims

Former Attorney General William Barr testified before the January 6th committee that he asked how long former President Donald Trump would carry on with ‘this stolen election stuff?’

Former Attorney General William Barr, who previously asserted he told former President Donald Trump that he did not support perpetuating false claims of a stolen election, said in a newly released video that he questioned Trump's ongoing false claims.

Oval Office Meeting Turned Raucous, Aides Say

Several former White House aides recounted in taped depositions for the Jan. 6 committee that during a heated six-hour Oval Office meeting, several Trump allies, including Rudy Giulini and attorney Sidney Powell, pressed then-President Trump to sign an executive order to seize voting machines.

At Tuesday's Jan. 6 hearing investigating the Capitol riot, Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., revealed that four days after the Electoral College confirmed Joe Biden's victory, a team of former President Donald Trump's advisors paid a visit to the White House for a meeting described as "unhinged," "not normal" and "the craziest meeting of the Trump presidency," according to testimony from people who were present.

Twitter Ex-Employee Testifies Before Committee

A former Twitter employee testified to the Jan. 6 committee that the social media giant made allowances for former President Donald Trump’s Twitter violations because they “relished in the knowledge that they were also the favorite and most used service of the former president.”

GOP U.S. Rep. Voiced Safety Concerns Ahead of Protest

Rep. Debbie Lesko, R-Arizona, told the Jan. 6 committee that she had security concerns ahead of the planned protest at the U.S. Capitol — adding that once the attempts to overturn the 2020 election failed, Trump supporters would “go nuts.”

Trump Planned Before Jan. 6 to Direct Crowd to March on Capitol, Draft Tweet Shows

In Tuesday’s hearing, Rep. Stephanie Murphy said the Jan. 6 Capitol riot was a “deliberate strategy decided on in advance by the president.”

The House committee investigating shared a draft tweet in which Donald Trump planned on explicitly telling his supporters to march to the Capitol on Jan. 6, suggesting his comments during a speech outside the White House were not "spontaneous," but in fact pre-meditated and "deliberate."

Former Spokesman Says Oath Keepers Is a Dangerous Militia

Former spokesman for the Oath Keepers extremist group Jason Van Tatenhove testified Tuesday before the Jan. 6 committee that he believes that without intervention, domestic extremism groups could incite violence in future elections. “We’ve gotten exceedingly lucky that more bloodshed did not happen.”

Jason Van Tatenhove, the former spokesman for the Oath Keepers, called the organization a dangerous militia that he broke ties with when he heard core members denying that the Holocaust had occurred.

Brad Parscale, Former Trump Former Campaign Manager, Texts About Deadly Rhetoric

The Jan. 6 committee revealed never-before-seen text messages sent by Brad Parscale in which he asserted that the rhetoric leading up to the Capitol riot led to a woman’s death.