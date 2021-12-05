In Georgia, Stacey Abrams Relies on New Voters to Buck History

As Stacey Abrams builds her second gubernatorial campaign in four years, she is looking at a Georgia electorate that is far larger, younger and less white than the one that handed her a narrow defeat four years ago, according to an analysis her aides provided exclusively to NBC News.

That's one reason Abrams is confident that the result will be different this time, despite a national political wind that has shifted to Republicans' backs following the election of Joe Biden to the presidency in 2020 and Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock to the Senate in January.

Nearly 1.3 million Georgians have registered to vote since her first bid in 2018. Forty-seven percent of them are people of color, 31.6 percent of them are Black and 43 percent of them are under the age of 30 — cohorts that traditionally skew heavily toward Democrats — according to the Abrams campaign's analysis. Almost 250,000 of them have registered since the 2020 election.

