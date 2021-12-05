House Republican Posts Photo of His Family Holding Guns Days After Michigan School Shooting

"Merry Christmas! ps. Santa, please bring ammo," tweeted Rep. Thomas Massie, R-K.Y

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., walks down the House steps
Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-K.Y., is facing backlash from Democrats after posting a Christmas photo on Saturday of his family smiling and posing with an assortment of guns, just days after four teenagers were killed in a shooting at a Michigan high school.

"Merry Christmas! ps. Santa, please bring ammo," Massie wrote on Twitter.

Ethan Crumbley, 15, was charged last Tuesday in the deadly school shooting at Oxford High School in suburban Detroit, Michigan, which killed four people and left seven others seriously wounded. Investigators allege that Crumbley began shooting after he left a bathroom and that he remained in the school's hallway until he was detained.

